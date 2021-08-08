ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations, june 2021 - page 4
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The gap was even higher than the dividend.
If we look at the dividend history of the prefs of Surgut, it turns out that they pay a high dividend one year and a low one year. In year 18 the dividend yield was 18% in year 19 less than 3%, in year 20 it was 14%. From this we can assume that for year 21 the yield will not be more than 5%. I think if we take Surgut's prefs now for future dividends, it should be for at least two or three years.
) i.e. if you go in from the bottom after the GEP, is it a hamster ? there's already under 40% up from the bottom on the 19th
no dear. the hamster goes Bai on KHai and sell on LOW
Are you a trader, waiting for the price to go up and then you go in?
Is buying ALRS from level 122 also a hamster tactic ?
Real traders have already bought ALRS at 141 ?
Yes, I'm a trader, that's why my trading actions have a completely different logic :)
Assault at 4383.75 with a march to 4400
Yes, I'm a trader, which is why my trading actions have a completely different logic :)
And buying ALRS from level 122 is also a hamster tactic? real traders have already bought ALRS at 141 ?
so hamsters buy from the catch and sell on the hai - i seeagree - being a hamster is better than being a trader
It's like a zoo - Bulls, Bears and now I found out there are Hamsters too.
it looks like the hamster is the ultimate evolution of the trader
it looks like the hamster is the ultimate evolution of the trader
Crypto-trader :)
It's like a zoo - Bulls, Bears and now I found out there are also Hamsters.
Hamsters are followers of the buy-and-hold strategy. Among this zoo, there are also Boars and Lemmings. :)
Hamsters are followers of the buy-and-hold strategy. Among this zoo, there are also Boars and Lemmings. :)
Larry Williams once said that his maximal profit was in "buy and hold" deals (of course he got profit).
Larry Williams once said that he made the most profit on a buy-and-hold trade (of course he was in the black).
Maybe once...
Watching his seminars, that's not what he says: "As soon as I see a small profit - I immediately exit the market, even if the trade made 2 pips".