ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations, june 2021 - page 4

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The gap was even higher than the dividend.

If we look at the dividend history of the prefs of Surgut, it turns out that they pay a high dividend one year and a low one year. In year 18 the dividend yield was 18% in year 19 less than 3%, in year 20 it was 14%. From this we can assume that for year 21 the yield will not be more than 5%. I think if we take Surgut's prefs now for future dividends, it should be for at least two or three years.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

) i.e. if you go in from the bottom after the GEP, is it a hamster ? there's already under 40% up from the bottom on the 19th

no dear. the hamster goes Bai on KHai and sell on LOW


Are you a trader, waiting for the price to go up and then you go in?


Is buying ALRS from level 122 also a hamster tactic ?

Real traders have already bought ALRS at 141 ?

Yes, I'm a trader, that's why my trading actions have a completely different logic :)

 

Assault at 4383.75 with a march to 4400


 
Dmi3:

Yes, I'm a trader, which is why my trading actions have a completely different logic :)

And buying ALRS from level 122 is also a hamster tactic? real traders have already bought ALRS at 141 ?


so hamsters buy from the catch and sell on the hai - i see

agree - being a hamster is better than being a trader
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It's like a zoo - Bulls, Bears and now I've found out there are Hamsters too.
 
SanAlex:
It's like a zoo - Bulls, Bears and now I found out there are Hamsters too.

it looks like the hamster is the ultimate evolution of the trader

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

it looks like the hamster is the ultimate evolution of the trader

Crypto-trader :)

 
SanAlex:
It's like a zoo - Bulls, Bears and now I found out there are also Hamsters.

Hamsters are followers of the buy-and-hold strategy. Among this zoo, there are also Boars and Lemmings. :)

 
Vitalii Ananev:

Hamsters are followers of the buy-and-hold strategy. Among this zoo, there are also Boars and Lemmings. :)

Larry Williams once said that his maximal profit was in "buy and hold" deals (of course he got profit).

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Larry Williams once said that he made the most profit on a buy-and-hold trade (of course he was in the black).

Maybe once...

Watching his seminars, that's not what he says: "As soon as I see a small profit - I immediately exit the market, even if the trade made 2 pips".

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