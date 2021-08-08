ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations, june 2021

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Bloomberg Economics' forecast for EM growth in 2021: orange indicates the share of the low base effect and grey indicates growth within 2021. Source: Bloomberg


Overall, developing countries have fully recovered from last year's economic collapse and their aggregate GDP has surpassed pre-crisis levels, Bloomberg writes. However, within this group of countries, the economic recovery has been uneven and is highly dependent on pandemic success, trade, commodity prices, capital flows and low-base effects.

The economies of major developing countries will grow by 8% this year after contracting by 1.1% in 2020, Bloomberg Economics predicts. The company's experts note that excluding the low-base effect, GDP of commodity-exporting countries like Chile and Saudi Arabia should show outperforming growth rates.

 
The SP500 has a new target of 4400
 
When is it going to fall apart?
 
transcendreamer:
When it all collapses

When something collapses, something is bound to grow.
There is no other way around it.

 

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record closing highs after minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting showed that officials were probably not yet ready to tighten policy.

Federal Reserve officials last month believed that substantial further progress in the US economic recovery was "not yet largely achieved". They agreed, however, that they should be prepared to act if inflation or other risks materialise, the minutes of the regulator's June meeting released on Wednesday showed.

"I perceive it (the Fed minutes) as a set of dovish notes simply because they (management) don't feel they have enough confidence to make any changes," said Brad McMillan of the Commonwealth Financial Network.

The Dow Jones index closed up 0.3% to 34,681.79 points and the S&P 500 index was up 0.34% to 4,358.13 points, while the Nasdaq was little changed and closed at 14,665.063 points.

US-listed Didi shares fell 4.6% after collapsing almost 20% a day earlier after China's market regulator fined the company, along with other Chinese giants Tencent and Alibaba, for failing to report merger deals.

 
transcendreamer:
When will it ever crash?
We can only dream about that for now. Let it shoot down all the stops that have long been at breakeven. Will it go lower than it did in March 2020 and wait for another grandiose fall? So ?
But if you look at the monthly graphs, we see such a sweet fall was in 2008, then in 2020, we will have to wait a long time. 8-15 years, I hope we live long enough.)
 
Ah yes, also 1929... It's very cool) , the main thing is to be in the cache at that moment.
 

daytime goaf - waiting for the end - what do the connoisseurs have to say where we go ?

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

daytime goaf - waiting for the end - what do the connoisseurs have to say where we go ?

go to 65

[Deleted]  
Evgeny Belyaev:

Going on 65

10 rubles per dollar, overnight, all at once.
Further up to ₽0.5 for $1.


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