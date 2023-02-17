Experiment - page 62
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And here's Jenkin's regular net
beauty !
The outcome statistics will hang around zero. If not, this is the Grail.
Why don't you @#$%$%%$### all have to be taught the basics...
How are the results distributed? even if the Grail doesn't come out, you'll stop doing a lot of stupid things.
Why don't you @#$%$%$%$%$%$### all need to be taught the basics...
How are the outcomes distributed? even if the Grail doesn't work out, you'll stop doing a lot of stupid things.
In my opinion, you need to learn.
PUSHES IN THE BUSINESS :
the presence of statistically detectable regular structures in the price series, directly contradicts the PNB hypothesis
The result will of course go to zero, due to spread commissions etc., BUT, the repetition is FANTASTIC,
isn't that what we're looking for here, isn't that where the source of profit is?
so this repeatability is ensured by the law of large numbers due to the prevalence of random processes in the market.
so this repeatability is ensured by the law of large numbers due to the prevalence of random processes in the market.
So you say that "repeatability is provided by the law of large numbers" and there is a law.
So what prevents you from making money out of it?
So you say that "repeatability is ensured by the law of large numbers" and there is a law.
So what prevents you from making money out of it?
There is no pattern in the market. When oil is -$20, what can you even talk about, distributions, series, patterns, waves, bars. Laughter
You are confusing the actual price of oil with the price of oil futures. The price of oil itself has not fallen below zero.
You can check it out.
You are confusing the actual price of oil with the price of oil futures. The price of oil itself has not fallen below zero.