Experiment - page 61
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A void filling a void (and also filled with a void). A very profound philosophy emerges.
Yusuf can be advised to run the NDP in the tester one symbol at a time. This will simply and clearly show the power and strength of the NDP
First you have to teach a person to doubt)
Yusuf can be advised to run the NDP in the tester one symbol at a time. This will simply and clearly show the power and strength of the NDP
This will show the strength and power of Yusuf in the first place !
because he hasn't been able to master the tester yet.
What do we know about the market in general?
Pretty much nothing, except that the chart always moves to the right.)
How do we know anything else?
Only by frequency analysis, in simple terms, what is repeated more often is a potential clue.In fact, the trader must do this analysis on any chart and initially understand what he sees at any given moment and draw conclusions from this to what he can most likely make profit on.
You have missed one more point - besides the fact that the chart moves to the right, the price moves up and down.
In my opinion, it is useless to look for " what often repeats" when analysing price charts - everything in nature tends to average out, i.e. 50/50 and the markets are no exception.
I made a small and simple experiment this week, made a hundred trades randomly (on a coin) with SL=TP=20, as a result the statistics of trades is almost a sine wave around zero line, the stability is fantastic. As you wrote "what repeats more often is a potential clue".
You have missed one more point: apart from the fact that the chart moves to the right, the price moves up and down.
In my opinion, it is useless to look for " what often repeats" analyzing the price chart, everything in nature tends to averaging, i.e. 50/50 and the markets are no exception.
I have made a small and simple experiment this week, made a hundred trades randomly (on a coin) with SL=TP=20, as a result the statistics of trades is almost a sine wave around zero line, the stability is fantastic. As you wrote "what repeats more often is a potential clue."
don't be like the topic-starter, analyse the result completely...there are quite a few surprises there
You have missed one more point: apart from the fact that the chart moves to the right, the price moves up and down.
In my opinion, it is useless to look for " what often repeats" analyzing the price chart, everything in nature tends to averaging, i.e. 50/50 and the markets are no exception.
I have made a small and simple experiment this week, made a hundred trades randomly (on a coin) with SL=TP=20, as a result the statistics of trades is almost a sine wave around zero line, the stability is fantastic. As you wrote "what repeats more often is a potential clue."
If you have a normal spread, commissions and trading conditions the result is zero, that is not going into deficit, but simply fluctuates around zero, it is already a grail If of course we are talking about amounts not less than a million dollars.
But it is most unlikely that on a normal account it will still go into deficit.
If you have a normal spread, commissions and trading conditions, the result is zero, that is not negative, but simply zero, then it is already a grail.
But I don't think so, on a normal account, one would still lose.
The result will certainly go to zero, due to spread commissions, etc., but the repetition is fantastic,
Isn't that what we are looking for here, isn't that where the source of profit is?
In the meantime, "news from the field"
Since I'm saddled with all sorts of statistics
On EURUSD the "hypothesis of round and flat levels" is confirmed. Indeed prices are reacting at round levels.
On others too, only the pitch of the levels is suddenly not round at all and apparently they need to be corrected from time to time (as EURUSD changes they "float")
I've got to the first illustration
EURGBP, a regular grid of levels ...the distance is even, 500; but the location is not
Don't be like the topic-starter, analyse the result completely... There are quite a few surprises there.
The outcome statistics will hang around zero. If not, this is the Grail.