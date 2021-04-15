My brain is boiling. Need a cheat sheet. - page 7
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You opened an order. There's a 50% chance of the price going your way.
You close the order by a stop loss. You open ANY order at that point. The probability of the order to go in ANY direction is 50 %.
A take profit order was closed. On this point, ANY order was opened. The probability that the price will go ANYWHERE is 50%.
If you yourself are not looking at the terminal log file, then please specify: "The required rate is not even sent to the server in the request to open or close a trade".
The strategy tester log file was viewed . I did not look at the terminal log file. What about "the required rate is not even transmitted", please elaborate?
You opened an order. There's a 50% chance of the price going your way.
You close the order by a stop loss. You open ANY order at that point. The probability of the order to go in ANY direction is 50 %.
A take profit order was closed. On this point, ANY order was opened. The chance that the price will go ANYWAY is 50%.
Mohammed, this is a strong misconception. You get up in the morning, the sun is warming up, the air temperature is rising. That's the trend and it's a long one.
Bankers are up in the morning, they have news and other considerations, they buy, the price goes up. That's the trend and it's a long one. Look at the charts. The trend is up and long, then it's down.
Look!!! This is gold, trending up for two months. Buy it any day now and it's trending up Look at how many pips!!! Where's your 50 / 50 Maga!!! Have you figured it out yet?
There are a lot of indicators and let's write a robot, and I will teach you how to program it on a real money example. Leave the forum.
Stop being distracted by money now time goes by every day is a waste of money. The time we have is the money we will have. need to get busy turning time into money
Example : Buy 1.20000 sl 1.15000 tp 1.25000
1 ) What action will the EA take if a Stop Loss is reached on an order
2 ) What action will the EA take if aTake Profit order is hit
Please do not write CLOSE. The correct procedure is to give an order to the broker.
a) And what happens when the EA has exactly at the mark (sl or tp) ?
b ) What will the EA do if the price jumps the level of stop loss ?
c ) What will the EA do if the price jumps to the Stop Loss level ?
d ) If the EA has given an order and the order is close far from the set values ? ) If the EA has given an order and the order closes far from the set value ?
e ) How far away can it be acceptable ?
In other words, your Expert Advisor gives an order to open or close the order and...that is it? At what price it will open or close, no one knows?
it depends on how you will use your EA to reach the price at which you want to open/close
read about slippage
that applies to stops and takeovers as well.
so in automatic trading, instead of stops and takeaways, your Expert Advisor will make a decision based on the author's algorithm
stops and takeoffs are usually not needed in this case
it depends on how you will use your EA to reach the price at which you want to open/close
read about slippage
that applies to stops and takeovers as well.
so in automatic trading, instead of stops and takeaways, your Expert Advisor will make a decision based on the author's algorithm
stops and takeoffs are usually not needed in this case
My algorithm is 80% correct.
Of course they will, if you try to make the EA work the way you would trade manually.
If manually, the order will open, if automatically, the EA will ask: "Are you sure you want to open? "Are you sure you want to open Sell and not Buy?" Well... then we understand the differences
If manually, the order will open, if automatically, the EA will ask: "Are you sure you want to open? "Are you sure you want to open a Sell and not a Buy ?" Well... then we understand the differences
The Expert Advisor won't ask you.
it will execute the author's algorithm
can you distinguish between manual and non-manual: can you manually assign a magic number?
Or like this: