My brain is boiling. Need a cheat sheet. - page 6
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You are talking about order CLOSE . There are ECN instant and NANO market instant executions . I am talking about a CLOSE order. If we set 100 pips at take profit, our EA will close 50 pips.
You tried a demo or we tried a test run. Did you try it on demo or in tester? There's a big difference... And then, what's bothering you? It takes twice as long to click the first green lemon... Big deal!
This is some nonsense or mutual misunderstanding.
Read earlier I copied the court ARGUMENTS of the programmer
Maga! Have you tried it on the demo or in the tester? That's a big difference... And then, what's upsetting you? It'll take you twice as long to snap the first green lemon... What's the big deal!
Kostya! I guess you're right !
But here it looks like a classic: "Without clear ToR, the result is "KZ"".
How do I say the following phrases in the ToR: "Orders are opened in increments, specified in the settings.Order closed by a stop loss specified in the settings. Order closed by Takeprofit specified in the settings. In general, WHAT changes the rearrangement of words? The programmer must have understood it. Clarifying questions were asked and I answered them. I agreed to the terms of reference. What do I have to complain about?
Kostya, about trading on the indicator . I'm attaching a screenshot. The indicator showed that I should buy a commodity futures contract for grain at 10,000 rubles. Then the indicator showed that I should SELL commodity futures for corn at 20 000 rubles. It's a good indicator! But ... there is a small (like an Airedale's tail) detail: at 10 000 rubles you, Kostya, need to sell, and at 20 000 rubles you need to buy. Those who SELL for 10 000 roubles will wait for the indicator to show 20 000. A question for you, Kostya: "Who will buy from you at 10 000 rubles and to whom you will sell at 20 000 rubles?
You surprise me with your questions.
You are talking about order OPENING . There are ECN instant and NANO market instant executions . I am talking about a CLOSE order. If we set 100 pips at take profit, our EA will close 50 pips.
Kostya, about the trading on the indicator. I'm attaching a screenshot. The indicator showed that we should buy the grain futures for 10 000 rubles. Then the indicator showed that I should SELL commodity futures for corn at 20 000 rubles. It's a good indicator! But ... there is a small (like an Airedale's tail) detail: at 10 000 rubles you, Kostya, need to sell, and at 20 000 rubles you need to buy. Those who SELL for 10 000 roubles will wait for the indicator to show 20 000. A question for you, Kostya: "Who will buy from you at 10 000 rubles and to whom you will sell at 20 000 rubles?
Mohammed! Do you think there is only one indicator in the world? There are thousands of them!!! And there are only a hundred of them. Also, we have to pick up the parameters that suit the currency pair, and then pick the other indicator that allows and the third one that confirms. Then we will have a strategy. And only after that we will be able to write a trading robot. I will teach you how to program it.
But first, you have to answer in writing:
You surprise me with your questions.
I asked Kostya a question: "What is the purpose of double slash in MQL? "Kostya answered: "Comments". I asked: "Whose comments? "Kostya said: "Yours. I asked : "What kind of comments should I double slash // ?" Kostya said : "ANY". I think that's great! Here's an example of ANY of my comments with a double slash //:
// means open order
// means stop loss has been assigned to an order
// means that TakeProfit was assigned to the order
Close order at stoploss // means order closed at stoploss
Close order at takeprofit // means order closed at takeprofit
Please note that there are no entries BEFORE the slash.
Mohammed! Do you think there is only one indicator in the world? There are thousands of them!!! And there are only a hundred of them. Also, we have to pick up the parameters that suit the currency pair, and then pick the other indicator that allows and the third one that confirms. Then we will have a strategy. And only after that we will be able to write a trading robot. I will teach you how to program it.
But first, you have to answer in writing:
I told you in writing: "Other symbols than the stick do NOT apply. So you can't understand anything."