Retrieving information from SMBIOS - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Problem in mt4, works fine in mt5
Problem in mt4, works fine in mt5
Got it.
The function parameter reads
I checked what PVOID is.
I have marked this type as long for some reason.
I changed it touchar and it works
The final code is as follows
---
@Edgar Akhmadeev, thank you very much!
The final code is as follows
---
@Edgar Akhmadeev, thank you very much!
Written code to read hardware information (motherboard and platform) from SMBIOS. WinAPI is used, of course. Can be used to bind products to hardware. In my opinion, it makes no sense to bind to anything other than the motherboard. Drives, video cards are variable.
Greetings!
Gathered some scant statistics on ~50 machines.
Turns out thatthe UUID can be the same on several machines, which is very frustrating. Why is this the case?
That said, more often than not, namely on 6 machines and my 7th, the number matches "03000200-0400-0500-0006-000700080009"
I'll try to gather statistics about the C disk partition number as well, although it's easily changed by utilities, so it's particularly unsuitable as a binding.
I don't see a reliable way out in such a case. We can only be glad that 7 out of 50 match.
Apart from the motherboard UUID, there are no other reliable entries. The others are either optional (e.g. serial number) or easily swapped out or changed when formatting, reinstalling the Windows or a minor upgrade.
Unless linked to a hardware key, but that is too much. Only good for software worth thousands of dollars.
I don't see a reliable way out in such a case. We can only be glad that 7 out of 50 match.
Apart from the motherboard UUID, there are no other reliable entries. The others are either optional (e.g. serial number) or easily swapped out or changed when formatting, reinstalling the Windows or a minor upgrade.
Unless linked to a hardware key, but that is too much. That's only good for thousands of dollars worth of software.
My logic is this: if you took a sample program, it remembers the hardware and you can't take any more. Now it turns out that if Kolya took a proof copy, the rest of us are out of luck. So my joy is over.
The only way out now I can see is to bind to the C drive
My logic is as follows: if you took a software sample, it remembers the iron and you can't take any more. Now it turns out that if Kolya took the trial, then the rest of us are out. So my joy is over.
I see the only way out now is to bind to the C drive.
I don't understand about the others.
My logic is as follows: if you took a software sample, it remembers the iron and you can't take any more. Now it turns out that if Kolya took the trial, then the rest of us are out. So my joy is over.
I see the only way out now is to bind to the C drive.
This is if there is a C drive and not, for example, /dev/sda