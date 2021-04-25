Retrieving information from SMBIOS - page 3
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The uuid on my computer matches the hwinfo data exactly. The conversion code is taken from the c++ example.
In hwinfo which one do you have?
I have Wine
But in the /etc/libvirt/qemu/u18.04-MTr.xml file of the host where this VM is spinning:
Can't find the uuid anywhere
I have Wine
But in the /etc/libvirt/qemu/u18.04-MTr.xml file of the host where this VM is spinning:
It turns out that in wine SMBIOS does not return an emulated value, but a hardware value. And that's a good thing. Try running hwinfo.
My code took the uuid exactly from the block:
which is listed in dmidecode.
Can't find the uuid anywhere
How will it work on UPU and Vine?
Somehow didn't think to check there. On VPS it works, uuid is there and again matches the hwinfo data. While there are small errors in the code, fields are creeping away. Will fix it later today. Newbies wait to test for now.
From the command line
From a script
Try running hwinfo.
I don't want to drag unnecessary software onto a combat system, especially not a Windows program.
All that remains is to remove all unnecessary stuff from the mqh, leaving only the lines for getting the uuid
Ideally, move a few lines into the script itself
On a VPS:
On a VPS:
I wish someone had checked the VPS.