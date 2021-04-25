Retrieving information from SMBIOS - page 2

New comment
 
Edgar Akhmadeev:

Is that ALL the exhaust?

Didn't notice, sorry, the blank line was confusing


 
Edgar Akhmadeev:

Another correction.

Blank values.

2021.03.23 15:00:50.344 Product Version:  
2021.03.23 15:00:50.344 Product Serial Number:  
2021.03.23 15:00:50.344 SKU Number:  
2021.03.23 15:00:50.344 Family:  
2021.03.23 15:00:50.344 Mainboard Serial Number:  
2021.03.23 15:00:50.344 Location in chassis:  
 

If there are inconsistencies with hwinfo, preferably give a full test output and screenshots from hwinfo from BIOS, System, Mainboard and System enclosure tabs from the Motherboard/SMBIOS DMI tree. I can't debug otherwise.

Vitaly Muzichenko:


UUID is the wrong format. I'll add debugging raw data output.

 
Edgar Akhmadeev:

If there are inconsistencies with hwinfo, it would be desirable to give a full test output and screenshots from hwinfo from BIOS, System, Mainboard and System enclosure tabs from the Motherboard/SMBIOS DMI tree. I can't debug otherwise.

UUID is the wrong format. I'll add debugging raw data output.

UUID must be the most valuable value of all?

  
DI      0       16:12:34.219    test_SMBIOS (Si-6.21,M15)       System Management BIOS Version: 2.4
MS      0       16:12:34.219    test_SMBIOS (Si-6.21,M15)       System BIOS Version: 255.255
RO      0       16:12:34.219    test_SMBIOS (Si-6.21,M15)       Embedded Controller Firmware Version: 255.255
HF      0       16:12:34.219    test_SMBIOS (Si-6.21,M15)       BIOS Vendor: SeaBIOS
DL      0       16:12:34.219    test_SMBIOS (Si-6.21,M15)       BIOS Version: 1.12.0-1
EJ      0       16:12:34.219    test_SMBIOS (Si-6.21,M15)       BIOS Release Date: 04/01/2014
OP      0       16:12:34.219    test_SMBIOS (Si-6.21,M15)       UUID: {56 de41fb-856-340-a016-96983884 bd67}
QS      0       16:12:34.219    test_SMBIOS (Si-6.21,M15)       System Manufacturer: QEMU
FG      0       16:12:34.219    test_SMBIOS (Si-6.21,M15)       Product Name: Standard PC (Q35 + ICH9, 2009)
NS      0       16:12:34.219    test_SMBIOS (Si-6.21,M15)       Product Version: pc-q35-3.1
KJ      0       16:12:34.219    test_SMBIOS (Si-6.21,M15)       Product Serial Number: QEMU
KO      0       16:12:34.219    test_SMBIOS (Si-6.21,M15)       SKU Number: pc-q35-3.1
CD      0       16:12:34.219    test_SMBIOS (Si-6.21,M15)       Family:
OR      0       16:12:34.219    test_SMBIOS (Si-6.21,M15)       Mainboard Manufacturer:
KJ      0       16:12:34.219    test_SMBIOS (Si-6.21,M15)       Mainboard Name:
LL      0       16:12:34.219    test_SMBIOS (Si-6.21,M15)       Mainboard Version:
QJ      0       16:12:34.219    test_SMBIOS (Si-6.21,M15)       Mainboard Serial Number:
CM      0       16:12:34.219    test_SMBIOS (Si-6.21,M15)       Asset Tag:
IK      0       16:12:34.219    test_SMBIOS (Si-6.21,M15)       Location in chassis:
DS      0       16:12:34.219    test_SMBIOS (Si-6.21,M15)       {56 de41fb-856-340-a016-96983884 bd67}
CP      0       16:12:34.219    test_SMBIOS (Si-6.21,M15)       QEMU

#  dmidecode 3.1
Getting SMBIOS data from sysfs.
SMBIOS 2.8 present.
12 structures occupying 524 bytes.
Table at 0x000F5840.

Handle 0x0000, DMI type 0, 24 bytes
BIOS Information
        Vendor: SeaBIOS
        Version: 1.12.0-1
        Release Date: 04/01/2014
        Address: 0xE8000
        Runtime Size: 96 kB
        ROM Size: 64 kB
        Characteristics:
                BIOS characteristics not supported
                Targeted content distribution is supported
        BIOS Revision: 0.0

Handle 0x0100, DMI type 1, 27 bytes
System Information
        Manufacturer: QEMU
        Product Name: Standard PC (Q35 + ICH9, 2009)
        Version: pc-q35-3.1
        Serial Number: Not Specified
        UUID: 1 C48EB8C-FD03-4 CD4-A3D9-E3133CB57511
        Wake-up Type: Power Switch
        SKU Number: Not Specified
        Family: Not Specified

Handle 0x0300, DMI type 3, 21 bytes
Chassis Information
        Manufacturer: QEMU
        Type: Other
        Lock: Not Present
        Version: pc-q35-3.1
        Serial Number: Not Specified
        Asset Tag: Not Specified
        Boot-up State: Safe
        Power Supply State: Safe
        Thermal State: Safe
        Security Status: Unknown
        OEM Information: 0x00000000
        Height: Unspecified
        Number Of Power Cords: Unspecified
        Contained Elements: 0

Handle 0x0400, DMI type 4, 42 bytes
Processor Information
        Socket Designation: CPU 0
        Type: Central Processor
        Family: Other
        Manufacturer: QEMU
        ID: A1 06 02 00 FF FB 8 B 07
        Version: pc-q35-3.1
        Voltage: Unknown
        External Clock: Unknown
        Max Speed: 2000 MHz
        Current Speed: 2000 MHz
        Status: Populated, Enabled
        Upgrade: Other
        L1 Cache Handle: Not Provided
        L2 Cache Handle: Not Provided
        L3 Cache Handle: Not Provided
        Serial Number: Not Specified
        Asset Tag: Not Specified
        Part Number: Not Specified
        Core Count: 1
        Core Enabled: 1
        Thread Count: 1
        Characteristics: None

Handle 0x0401, DMI type 4, 42 bytes
Processor Information
        Socket Designation: CPU 1
        Type: Central Processor
...
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

The UUID is probably the most valuable value of all?

The only one of the three serial numbers available at all times. So you have to stick to it.

 
Edgar Akhmadeev:

The only one of the three series available at all times. So you have to tie yourself to it.

How will this work on the UPU and on the Vine?

 
Corrections
Files:
SMBIOS.mqh  5 kb
Test_SMBIOS.mq5  1 kb
 
JRandomTrader:

The uuid on my computer matches the hwinfo data exactly. The conversion code is taken from the c++ example.

In hwinfo, which one do you have?

 
Edgar Akhmadeev:

The uuid on my computer matches the hwinfo data exactly. The conversion code is taken from the c++ example.

In hwinfo, which one do you have?

Where can I look it up?

There are a lot of zeros right now.


1234567
New comment