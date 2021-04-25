Retrieving information from SMBIOS - page 2
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Is that ALL the exhaust?
Didn't notice, sorry, the blank line was confusing
Another correction.
Blank values.
If there are inconsistencies with hwinfo, preferably give a full test output and screenshots from hwinfo from BIOS, System, Mainboard and System enclosure tabs from the Motherboard/SMBIOS DMI tree. I can't debug otherwise.
UUID is the wrong format. I'll add debugging raw data output.
If there are inconsistencies with hwinfo, it would be desirable to give a full test output and screenshots from hwinfo from BIOS, System, Mainboard and System enclosure tabs from the Motherboard/SMBIOS DMI tree. I can't debug otherwise.
UUID is the wrong format. I'll add debugging raw data output.
UUID must be the most valuable value of all?
The UUID is probably the most valuable value of all?
The only one of the three serial numbers available at all times. So you have to stick to it.
The only one of the three series available at all times. So you have to tie yourself to it.
How will this work on the UPU and on the Vine?
The uuid on my computer matches the hwinfo data exactly. The conversion code is taken from the c++ example.
In hwinfo, which one do you have?
The uuid on my computer matches the hwinfo data exactly. The conversion code is taken from the c++ example.
In hwinfo, which one do you have?
Where can I look it up?
There are a lot of zeros right now.