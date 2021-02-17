There are programmers who have written 1000 EAs each and haven't found a single grail yet. There is not a single grail for 1000 EAs? - page 7
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The weaknesses of any forum-based organisation is that there is no master and no responsibility. There is no team in such associations, everyone is on their own, without a plan, without skills. Skills that are accumulated over time are erased from memory.
And of course it is difficult for a trader to withstand a highly organized machine with a budget that exceeds the entire Russian GDP.
I have experience and understanding of market movements, but I don't see the point in explaining something to someone if he's not in the team or not in the inner circle.
And why would a trader "confront the organized machine"?
The trader's task is just the opposite, to catch the movement of this machine, and "fluctuate along with the general line".
And why would a trader "oppose an organised machine"?
The trader's task is just the opposite, to catch the movements of this machine, and "fluctuate with the general line".
I meant that skills, go into oblivion if there are too many skills and it is time-consuming to acquire them. A trader with a lot of skills can do it, but where to get such a trader. The feasibility is very low that one trader can be a professional trader and programmer and so on.
At the moment, most of the market signals are well studied, the machine knows how to mask the signals and live until the master likes it
There are very smart people here on this forum, but you can't see that they have any results. I do not see that without knowledge of the market, statistics and other sciences to beat the market. Yes, there will be times when a lot of robo-riders will make money, but this time will pass. You need specialists in their field, not smart people with a wide range of skills.
You need specialists in their field, not clever generalists
Narrow specialists - they are good for stationary conditions. The market is fundamentally non-stationary.
What I meant was that skills go into oblivion if there are too many skills and it is time-consuming to acquire them. A trader with a lot of skills can do it, but where to get such a trader. The feasibility is very low that one trader can be a professional trader and programmer and so on.
At the moment most of the market signals are quite well studied, the machine knows how to mask the signals and live until the owner likes it
There are very smart people here on this forum, but you can't see that they have any results. I do not see that without knowledge of the market, statistics and other sciences to beat the market. Yes, there will be times when a lot of robo-riders will make money, but this time will pass. You need specialists in their field, not smart people with a wide range of skills.
I agree about narrow specialists, everyone has to do his job. Even frontend and backend developers are different professions.
No, everything is possible, but what are the costs involved if a programmer studies the market blindly and a trader studies programming and statistics?
No, anything is possible, but what are the costs involved if a programmer studies the market blindly and a trader studies programming and statistics?
Reread Albert Einstein's sayings regularly, and everything will work out for the best for everyone! )))
One of many, -
"Everyone knows it's impossible. But here comes an ignoramus who does not know it - and he makes a discovery.
Success to all!
Reread Albert Einstein's sayings regularly, and everything will work out for the best for everyone! )))
One of many, -
"Everyone knows it's impossible. But here comes an ignoramus who does not know it - and he makes a discovery.
Good luck to all!
It's not Einstein) There are many things attributed to him. But the point is clear)))