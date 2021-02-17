There are programmers who have written 1000 EAs each and haven't found a single grail yet. There is not a single grail for 1000 EAs?
Some programmers have written about 1000 EAs, tested them,
and they didn't see a single gracious one yet.
They haven't gone into trading, and they are still working as freelancers.
Does it mean that there is not even 1 good, highly profitable EA per 1000 EAs?
Sure.
Asked the gravel salesman about performance monitoring, he's got about a dozen of them there:
---
The answer is short: We do not deal with signals.
In short, it is easier to sell the slag for $ 60 than to earn $ 358794 from 100
How the fuck could it be that there are still sheep to whom this crap can be sold?
Sure.
Asked the gravel salesman about performance monitoring, he's got about a dozen of them there:
---
The answer is short: We do not deal with signals.
In short, it is easier to sell the slag for $ 60 than to earn $ 358794 from 100
How the fuck is it possible that there are still sheep to whom this crap can be sold?
Yeah, well, the tester graals draw,
where a hundred makes a million on screenshots.
and the simpletons are fooled.
Some programmers have written 1000 EAs, tested them,
and they haven't met a single gracious EA yet.
They haven't gone into trading, but continue working as freelancers.
Does it mean that there is not even 1 good Expert Advisor for every 1000 EAs?
Sure.
Asked the gravel salesman about performance monitoring, he's got about a dozen of them there:
---
The answer is short: We do not deal with signals.
In short, it is easier to sell the slag for $ 60 than to earn $ 358794 from 100
How the fuck is that, are there sheep out there who can be sold this crap?
Sure.
Asked the gravel salesman about performance monitoring, he's got about a dozen of them there:
---
The answer is short: We do not deal with signals.
In short, it is easier to sell the slag for $ 60 than to earn $ 358794 from 100
How the fuck is that, are there sheep out there who can be sold this crap?
Some programmers have written about 1000 EAs, tested them,
and no grail has been met yet.
They haven't gone into trading, and they continue working as freelancers.
Does it mean that there is not even 1 good highly profitable EA for every 1000 EAs?
So 1000 is not enough.
150 billion advisors need to be written to meet the grail.
When they do, there will be no need for a grail.
there you have it )
Some programmers have written about 1000 Expert Advisors, tested them,
and they haven't managed to find a single gracious Expert Advisor.
They haven't gone into trading, and they continue working as freelancers.
Does it mean that there is not even 1 good, highly profitable EA per 1000 EAs?
Generally speaking, yes, the ratio of good ideas to the total number of tested ideas is not even 1 in 1000.
I don't know what kind of Expert Advisor can be called a grail. By grail everyone means something different. Someone super profitability, someone maintains profitability in any market, under any conditions, over any number of years, etc.
But in reality, when checking the strategies, they most often either simply lose, or have periods of profit alternating with periods of loss, where the latter win. And it is completely impossible to create such a filter that would save entry points at profitable for the system and cut them off at unprofitable periods, so it would not fail to earn at any time, but at least would not fail at periods when the market is unfavorable for it.
The most interesting thing is that you're also going to lose out to the most trustworthy EA
Degenerate at all?
Some programmers have written 1000 EAs, tested them,
and they haven't yet encountered a single grail EA.
They haven't gone into trading, and they continue working as freelancers.
Does it mean that there is not even 1 good, highly profitable EA per 1000 EAs?
Well I'm like this...
700 experts are in their third year.
None of them are making profits all the time. However, there are a few dozen that are consistently profitable NOW.
I don't need freelancing - I don't want to sell grails to sheep, and I don't want to fulfill the desires of crazy clients.
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and they haven't met a single gracious EA yet.
They did not go into trading, and continue working as freelancers.
Does it mean that there is not even 1 good highly profitable EA for every 1000 EAs?