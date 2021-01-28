A demo account as an indicator. - page 5
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In what way?
None.
While EURUSD and AUDUSD were moving at the same time EURAUD was moving, so it has already taken this movement into account.
None.
While EURUSD and AUDUSD were moving at the same time EURAUD was moving, so it has already taken this movement into account.
my understanding is that the aussie will appreciate against the euro ???
my understanding is that the aussie is going to appreciate against the euro ???
looks like it's going that way.
You're as far off the mark as ever
So are you.
Manual trading. I trade from my phone via mobile version. One account is demo, the other is real.
Can you show me a screenshot of the statistics on such trades?
Can you show me a screenshot of the statistics on such trades?
A robot that trades according to such rules is expected to lose even in the range of a month, much less a year.
In fact, it is an ordinary indicator trade (based on open trades in the past, we draw a conclusion about what will happen next in the future).
The algorithm is simple and can be programmed at a glance.
And by the way, we don't have to open and wait until there's +-100 quid, it's enough to go deep into the history and see
When would those +-100 quid be at the current moment in time, if we had opened these positions in the past.
So, either there are some other criteria that are not specified by the author of the idea, or the fact that the strategy is working at the moment is just a happy accident.
A robot that trades according to such rules is expected to lose even in the range of a month, much less a year.
In fact, it is an ordinary indicator trade (based on open trades in the past, we draw a conclusion about what will happen next in the future).
The algorithm is simple and can be programmed at a glance.
And by the way, we don't have to open and wait until there's +-100 quid, it's enough to go deep into the history and see
When would those +-100 quid be at the current moment in time, if we had opened these positions in the past.
So, either there are some other criteria that are not specified by the author of the idea, or the fact that the strategy works at the moment is just a happy accident.
And, by the way, there's no need to open and wait until there's +-100 quid there, just go deep into history and see,
when those +-100 quid would be at the current moment in time if we had opened those positions in the past.
It's hard for him to understand, he won't even realise it's the same thing.
He just doesn't place stops, that's why he gets lucky at some period of time.
p.s. The algorithm is the same thought, I even wrote it already - and deleted it.