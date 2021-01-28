A demo account as an indicator. - page 2
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Why wait, for that, as Dimitri has already said, there are indicators on which you can make virtual buys/sells and see the result "already"
Well there is, use it, am I imposing anything on you.
There is your topic, but no constructive discussion from you.
You are asked specific questions to discuss your topic, and you start to "send"
On your topic:
You can already see on the screenshot that there is a gap in the price passage, but where is the entry point and where? That's what I need to hear from you!
There is your topic, but no constructive discussion from you.
You are asked specific questions to discuss your topic, and you start to "send"
On your topic:
You can already see on the screenshot that there is a gap in the price passage, but where is the entry point and where? That's what I need to hear from you!
I have answered all the specific questions point by point. You've started to bring in your own. It's up to you
Here are your answers:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Demo account as an indicator.
Vladimir Baskakov, 2021.01.23 05:35For beginners:
Here is my question again:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems & strategy testing
How do I use a demo account as an indicator?
Vitaly Muzichenko, 2021.01.23 05:40
What do you mean by "any"? What's the point of waiting?
And again a question: Why should I wait to enter in either direction?
The main question is: Why wait to enter either way?
Here are your answers:
Here's my question again:
Here's my question again: Why wait to enter either way, you can wait for nothing and go straight in either way
Main question: Why wait to enter either way?
Alexey, you have to wait for a $100 profit or loss.
Why wait if:
write an indicator that will analyze the historical data instead of opening an account.
I don't know what is the use of this indicator.
To avoid waiting and wasting time, you can open transactions in advance and see the current result already, and make a decision already, not later.
And again:
Forum on Trading, Automated Trading Systems & Strategy Testing
Demo Account as an Indicator.
Vitaly Muzichenko, 2021.01.23 06:13
...
Mymain question is: Why should I wait to enter any direction?
Why wait if:
To avoid waiting and wasting time, you can open trades in advance and see already the current result and make a decision already, not later.
Leha, do what you want. Nubian questions. You've been sitting here for ten years and it's useless. I won't waste my time on you.
You just ..., created a topic for what?
You get quite normal questions on your open thread, and you just get zero answers.
Why did you create a topic to piss on everyone again?
Forum for trading, automated trading systems & strategy testing
Demo account as an indicator.
Vladimir Baskakov, 2021.01.23 05:51Those who have made a dollar will understand
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Demo account as an indicator.
Vladimir Baskakov, 2021.01.23 05:26What do the historical data and indicators have to do with it? You seem to be unfamiliar with trading
You should not touch Yusuf, he compared to you, he supports and develops the topic, and you're just babbling.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Demo account as an indicator.
Vladimir Baskakov, 2021.01.23 05:35...
Lecha, do what you want. Nubian questions. You've been sitting here for ten years and it's no use. I won't waste my time on you.
What has been noticed, not only by me but by the rest of the forum, is that you can't stand people smarter than yourself!
There's not much to say, such is your vile and rotten nature.
What has been noticed, not only by me but by the rest of the forum, is that you can't stand people smarter than yourself!
There's not much to say, such is your vile and rotten nature.