Self-learning the MQL5 language from scratch - page 12
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In general, there are two opposing sides to how easier it is to learn programming.
One side: that it is necessary at once to comprehend objects and other things.... Because it is believed that the person who is not fixated on the procedural style is easier to learn them.
and those who believe that it is necessary to master procedural style first because it is easier - but all of them absolutely agree that after it is mastered even at a high level, and you look towards OOP - at first OOP will seem to be an insuperable wall
In general, there are two opposing sides to how easier it is to learn programming.
One side: that it is necessary at once to comprehend objects and other things.... Because it is believed that the person who is not fixated on the procedural style is easier to learn them.
And those who believe that it is necessary to master the procedural style because it is easier - but all of them absolutely agree that after it is mastered even at a high level, and you look towards the OOP - then the OOP at first will seem an insuperable wall
Hello Alexander! In my first post of this thread I asked all forum participants to share their suggestions on how to properly structure self-study. The forum participants have responded, for which I am immensely grateful. I am well aware of the fact that there are as many people as there are opinions, which means that there cannot be a single solution on this issue on the forum.
They are all right in their own way. However, the problem is that they all have had different experiences in learning to program. Hence the different views on how to build my self-study. I take all advice to heart and gradually adjust my self-study program (plan).
Right now, for example, I am studying https://book.mql4.com/ru with a clear head and I understand that I am far from being hopeless. I learned a lot of things myself before I started studying it. At the moment the tutorial not only gives a structure to the knowledge I've acquired, but also a new idea of how to build a system of self-study programming. I have started to write scripts in order to learn how to consolidate the material in the program code. You can read the same thing a hundred times without writing a single line of code, but what good will it do? The answer, I hope, is evident.
Regards, Vladimir.
Hello Alexander! In my first post of this thread I asked all forum participants to share their suggestions on how to properly build self-study! The forum members have responded, for which I am immensely grateful At the same time I understand very well that as many people as there are opinions, which means that there cannot be a single solution on the subject on the forum.
They are all right in their own way. However, the problem is that they have all had different experiences in learning programming themselves. Hence the different views on how to build my self-study. I take all advice to heart and gradually adjust my self-study program (plan).
Right now, for example, I am studying https://book.mql4.com/ru with a clear head and I understand that I am far from being hopeless. I had already learned a lot myself before I started studying it. At the moment the tutorial not only gives a structure to the knowledge I've acquired, but also a new idea of how to build a system of self-study programming. I have started to write scripts in order to learn how to consolidate the material in the program code. You can read the same thing a hundred times without writing a single line of code, but what good will it do? The answer, I hope, is evident.
Best regards, Vladimir.
I finally found in the tutorial an explanation of something I couldn't understand for a long time when studying program codes written by other programmers! Everything is shown in Fig. 19 of the screenshot.
Regards, Vladimir.
Thanks Roman! Good morning to you and all forum participants and good mood! I hope I have enough strength to get to the robot as well.
Regards, Vladimir.
Good day everyone!
I'm creating a new topic "Self-Study of MQL5 from Zero"...
The posts in this topic will be written out and explained as if they were written for a 1st year student in a programming school from the first day of school. This is to make it easier to write a separate article in this subject.
It's a noble undertaking. But I'm going to disappoint you: you won't be able to write an article for beginners. If you want to write a good article for beginners, you will need much more knowledge in MQL and programming in general than the average one. In fact, every sentence and every paragraph of this article should be well thought out and describe really complicated things in simple language. A beginner would not be able to do this.
You really, if you don't understand, don't write nonsense.
Here's a simple task for you.
Write a for loop condition to iterate over two iterators at the same time.
You probably don't even know the difference between i++ and ++i
Wretched coder.
LOL))) Write again!
Why write like that?
The handbook is said to be over 6,000 pages long, it will take a long time to learn :)))Better start with operators, try writing simple examples.
He writes everything correctly. And he starts right - with the study of functions. Don't confuse the young man)
A noble endeavour. But I'll disappoint you: you won't be able to write an article for beginners. To write a good article for beginners you must have great knowledge of MQL and programming in general, much higher than the average. In fact, every sentence and every paragraph of this article should be well thought out and describe really complicated things in simple language. A beginner would not be able to do this.
He writes it right. And he starts right - by studying the functions. Don't confuse the young man).
Thank you, Vasily, for your support! As for the article - time will tell, maybe you're right. But if you paid attention, in the first message of this thread specifically marked the word try to write. Well, as the saying goes: try isn't an illusion!
Sincerely, Vladimir.