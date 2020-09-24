Is there a grail?) - page 12
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Eduard, you can show the same on real ticks, in "Every tick based on real ticks" mode.
By the way, I can show the same on demo trading.
Randomly - no problem to create such things.
The question is that such beautiful curves are not created by chance.
He didn't do well in trading, went to a brokerage house, not good either.
There is something you are confused about. To my knowledge, after 7 years as A-ri's COO he created his DC with a name similar to Turkish G-X (operated for about a year), then created and runs AMTS Solutions, doing IT for forex DCs (still operating), and in 2017 created a DC with one employee without salary as an example. All in all, the man does what he is interested in and what he can do well. He gained fame and respect not least as an arbiter for the CRDFM, where he sorted out hundreds of claims against DCs from clients between 2004 and 2013.
If things were that great, there would be a large client base. Now there are a couple of dozen adepts, PRing wherever they can. Or himself here, there was once his thread. Let's keep quiet about the CRUURF:)
Slavs are not the kind of people who will trust a name. With us, a good name means almost nothing when it comes to money.
Slavs are not the kind of people who will trust a name. With us, a good name means practically nothing when it comes to money.
It is not about the name at all, "our" people have a genetic memory and distrust of such organisations, and always think of MMM, etc.
Truly profitable projects do not need advertising.
If everything was so great, there would be a large client base. Now there are a couple of dozen adepts, PRing wherever they can. Or himself here, there was once a branch of it. Let's keep quiet about the CRUURF:)
Why do you think the facts I have listed are beautiful? I didn't embellish anything. I looked it up now, there are inaccuracies. At A-ri, not 7, but 8 years. Before that, 10 years with the Central Bank. It is unnatural to say about such a specialist "rushed to DTs, also not ace".
To create a fully automatic brokerage centre is the kind of ice no one has ever dreamed of. And he did it. It requires to know all the subtleties of dealing and each of the programmes used in it. It is not for nothing that he continues to create the technologies of DT for sale. It is a very high level. All the more that these technologies, in particular, are suitable for the world's leading Metatrader platform (75% of brokerage companies, my estimate), not for internal use.
Why do you think the facts I have listed are beautiful? I didn't embellish anything. I've looked it up now, there are inaccuracies. At A-ri, not 7, but 8 years. Before that, 10 years with the Central Bank. It is unnatural to say about such a specialist "rushed to the DTs, also not ace".
To create a fully automatic brokerage centre is the kind of ice no one has ever dreamed of. And he did it. It requires to know all the subtleties of dealing and each of the programmes used in it. It is not for nothing that he continues to create the technologies of DT for sale. It is a very high level. All the more that these technologies, in particular, are suitable for the world's leading Metatrader platform (75% of brokerage companies, my estimate), not for internal use.
Why do you think the facts I have listed are beautiful? I didn't embellish anything. I've looked it up now, there are inaccuracies. At A-ri, not 7, but 8 years. Before that, 10 years with the Central Bank. It is unnatural to say about such a specialist "rushed to the DTs, also not ace".
To create a fully automatic brokerage centre is the kind of ice no one has ever dreamed of. And he did it. It requires to know all the subtleties of dealing and each of the programmes used in it. It is not for nothing that he continues to create the technologies of DT for sale. It is a very high level. The more so that these technologies in particular are suitable for the leading Metatrader platform in the world (75% of brokerage companies, my estimate), not the handicrafts for internal use.
In general, this is almost a franchisee - everything is typical and the basic business scenarios/patterns are the same for everyone. The subtleties are in peering (where to source and how/who to credit the volumes), jurisdiction (what to be responsible for and what taxes to pay).
Mr @@#$ (so as not to be an advertisement) is distinguished from others only by personal contacts with MQ employees. However, he did not hide it on the forum, he was honest in this respect.
There are MQs, the clones are many times worse
Would turn to the net before slandering about cloning. MQ on 5 June 2017 reports that its MT4 and MT5 have given access to "multi-market platform integration with the world's leading liquidity providers. " https://www.metaquotes.net/ru/company/news/5008 :
Moreover, in 2020, MQ is already acting as a sales agent for AMTS Solutions products https://www.metaquotes.net/ru/company/news/5219:
AMTS Solutions releases line of gateways for MetaTrader 5 to liquidity providers: Barclays, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley
MetaQuotes Software Corp.
18 May 2020
Technology provider AMTS Solutions has significantly expanded its product suite, offering brokers a range of gateways for the MetaTrader 5 trading platform to dozens of liquidity providers. These include popular providers LMAX and CFH, major Western brokers Interactive Brokers and IG, as well as banks such as Barclays, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley.
All these integration gateways are already available for order from the official MetaQuotes App Store brokerage solutions marketplace.