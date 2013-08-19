MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform Integrated with FastMatch Liquidity Provider
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MetaQuotes Software Corp. has released MetaTrader 5 Gateway to FastMatch connecting MetaTrader 5 trading platform to FastMatch. This liquidity gateway provides a simple, fast and secure integration solution for brokers.
FastMatch is a heavy-duty matching system of foreign exchange that offers its customers access to a large pool of diversified liquidity at unparalleled speed, as well as complete transparency and excellent customer service. FastMatch has a diverse set of clients, including retail brokers, banks and various financial institutions.
At present, all brokers working with MetaTrader 5 have access to this liquidity provider. The connection to FastMatch is performed via the new, specially designed gateway.