MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform Integrated with FastMatch Liquidity Provider

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MetaQuotes Software Corp. has released MetaTrader 5 Gateway to FastMatch connecting MetaTrader 5 trading platform to FastMatch. This liquidity gateway provides a simple, fast and secure integration solution for brokers.

MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform Integrated with FastMatch Liquidity Provider

FastMatch is a heavy-duty matching system of foreign exchange that offers its customers access to a large pool of diversified liquidity at unparalleled speed, as well as complete transparency and excellent customer service. FastMatch has a diverse set of clients, including retail brokers, banks and various financial institutions.

At present, all brokers working with MetaTrader 5 have access to this liquidity provider. The connection to FastMatch is performed via the new, specially designed gateway.

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