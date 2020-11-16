Programmer's question. - page 2
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That's what I do (I mean ex5). I don't keep any code on VPS. I back up to the cloud and find it safe enough. To steal intellectual property you need a targeted hunt for my achievements, and I don't suffer from Napoleon's syndrome. On the other hand, VPS and forex-oriented code depositories have everything put together. Also RDP and others are very vulnerable, and after getting access, hacker can easily see results of trading in the terminal, and there will be code lying next to it...
Well, it's not about me personally.
And I thought we'd be drinking cognac soon, to celebrate the super code!
And I thought we'd be drinking cognac soon to celebrate the super code!
Question about development on the server
https://qna.habr.com/q/326960
To be honest, I still don't understand how much this kind of option scales the power of the solution.
It says about a single thread in the emulated OS. And what if I need many threads in development?
I understand the situation with the capacity lease.
It is better to make a light hustle programme and make money from your home XP.
This is a more realistic plan than global projects, which are very often not destined to come to fruition.
It is better to make a light hustle programme and make money from your home XP.
This is a more realistic plan than global projects, which are very often not destined to come to fruition.
I agree.
Is there a worldwide practice of patenting or otherwise protecting software intellectual property? Suppose a person comes up with a software solution that requires huge computing resources for testing. The programmer goes to third party computer owners and recklessly submits his code. As a result of testing on their hardware it turns out that the coder's software solves its tasks perfectly, and then, it comes to the latter's attention that he is not the only owner of his solution anymore...
How should a programmer protect himself correctly to avoid getting into such a situation?
The topic is quite relevant to any experimenter writing code.
If you use the word "owner", must you think we are speaking of the right of ownership? In Russia, the right of ownership includes 3 rights at once: to use, to possess and to dispose of (alienate). As a rule, they all belong to the organization in which the creator of the programme works. The patents are valid here. And they don't apply to computer programs, only to the functions they implement, like "A way of controlling...".
I think what was meant was copyright, which only accrues to the creator of the program. It is an inalienable personal right. The copyright on computer programs and databases in Russia is protected in the same way as the copyright on literary works. In particular, the royalties for the republishing of The Quiet Don go to Sholokhov's heirs, while the author of the work remains Sholokhov, even after his death. AP arises for the author of a computer program immediately, by virtue of its creation. It can be protected in the same way as the copyright on a book or a scientific article, discovery, idea - by publication. Including the state registration of computer programs and databases in the USSR was made by the All-Union Scientific and Technical Centre. How it is now I do not know. There was also sectorial registration, under the USSR Ministry of Education (MVSSO) there was sectorial fund for registration of algorithms and software, OFAP. It exists even now, but it became more commercial and has a different name. I think it continues to publish a journal with descriptions of registered software, databases and even algorithms. To find the address, google "Galkina Alexandra Ivanovna", she is the head of the foundation and an enthusiast in her field.
Here, I found it: http://ofernio.ru/, Galkina is still working. She publishes the electronic edition http://ofernio.ru/portal/navigator/navigator_history.php#ZAKLADKA: "Chronicles of United Foundation of Electronic Resources "Science and Education"" which publishes by the end of current month abstract information about developments in software and digital code in the field of science and education, registered in the United Foundation of Electronic Resources "Science and Education". In the late 90s they willingly took for free registration programs about anything, but what is not related to science? In addition simultaneously, free of charge and without any efforts from the side of the author the fund carried out the state registration in VNTIZ, the author received at once two registration certificates. Paper ones.
If you use the word owner, do you think we are talking about ownership? In Russia, ownership includes 3 rights at once: to use, to possess and to dispose of (alienate). As a rule, they all belong to the organization in which the creator of the programme works. The patents are valid here. And they don't apply to computer programs, only to the functions they implement, like "A way of controlling...".
I think what was meant was copyright, which only accrues to the creator of the program. It is an inalienable personal right. The copyright on computer programs and databases in Russia is protected in the same way as the copyright on literary works. In particular, the royalties for the republishing of The Quiet Don go to Sholokhov's heirs, while the author of the work remains Sholokhov, even after his death. AP arises for the author of a computer program immediately, by virtue of its creation. It can be protected in the same way as the copyright on a book or a scientific article, discovery, idea - by publication. Including the state registration of computer programs and databases in the USSR was made by the All-Union Scientific and Technical Centre. How it is now I do not know. There was also sectorial registration, under the USSR Ministry of Education (MVSSO) there was sectorial fund for registration of algorithms and software, OFAP. It exists even now, but it became more commercial and has a different name. I think it continues to publish a journal with descriptions of registered software, databases and even algorithms. To find the address, google "Galkina Alexandra Ivanovna", she is the head of the foundation and an enthusiast in her field.
Here, I found it: http://ofernio.ru/, Galkina is still working. She publishes the electronic edition http://ofernio.ru/portal/navigator/navigator_history.php#ZAKLADKA: "Chronicles of United Foundation of Electronic Resources "Science and Education"". It publishes by results of current month the abstract information about developments in software and digital code in the field of science and education, registered in the United Foundation of Electronic Resources "Science and Education". In the late 90s they willingly took for free registration programs about anything, but what is not related to science? In addition simultaneously, free of charge and without any efforts from the side of the author the fund carried out the state registration in VNTIZ, the author received at once two registration certificates. On paper.
I will try to answer briefly and in essence.