Programmer's question. - page 7
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Peter likes himself very much.
Vitaly, there are interesting people here on this site. If you look past your fingers and ignore the normal desire of people to seem better and cooler, there are really a lot of unicums here. Everyone with their own baggage, and everyone is unusual, a unique specimen, you might say. And Peter is one of them. Well yes, too keen on his own ideas, maybe it looks a bit odd, but who's not without oddities? It's fun!