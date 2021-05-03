How do you algorithmise the detection of MA feed clusters? - page 4
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https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/347770/page2#comment_17615622
Has anyone managed to understand what it says?
Has anyone managed to understand what it says?
Didn't anyone manage to understand what it says?
Another idea came up. We need to enter a parameter - the minimum distance between ma. Collect all ma in an array, sort it, and in the loop: if the distance between two adjacent ma is less than the parameter - the bundle began, when the distance between two ma became more than the parameter - the bundle ended, between the beginning and the end draw a line. There is a question about the parameter, it can be set rigidly in points, or it can be as part of the ma range, i.e. the ma range multiplied by a coefficient.
This is what came out:
There is a question as to whether this cluster should be paid attention to?
I've made two charts here that are almost similar. The light line is price, the orange line is MA3 and the green line is MA8.
On the lower chart compared to the upper chart, the price lingered for a while. And then it continued the same way. Well, the price was delayed, people were resting, they forgot about the asset. And what do moving averages and their crossovers show? Entirely different values and the nature of the movement, although the price was not at other price levels. So is the MA useful? That is the question.
1. U-turn signal.
2. Breakdown trend signal.
3. The golden key is in our pocket.
Theunity and struggle of opposites must always be present .
The dialectical task is posed with a limitation. A broader statement - Unity and interaction of diversities!)
There is no such thing as a set of working indicators based on one and the same principle, there must always be unity and struggle of opposites.
You see, the difficulty here is that 99% of the indicators are based on mash-ups when taken apart. It's pretty hard to find even a couple of them that aren't interlinked.
You see, the difficulty here is that 99% of the indicators are based on mash-ups when taken apart. It's pretty hard to find even a couple of them that aren't interlinked.
A golden cage to create:
- MA
what else is a chainof interconnected mas?
- Display and record what the MA is superimposed on - what prices will be recorded, for example (Renko)
- use volumes
further more - return the bird
it looks like this: synthetic + copula
You can see from the price that it has turned around, it has broken the channel, the level. Averages are kind of unnecessary.
Of course, it is up to everyone's taste, but in my opinion, finding patterns using averages is a waste of time, a dead end. Use extrema. Extremes are immediately visible without delays, only accurate numbers, clear channel boundaries, and much more.For example, a divergence of averages is simply the price failing to update a previous extreme. The extrema show how much time has passed from the previous extremum to the current attempt to update it, how many points the price failed to reach the previous extremum, how far it bounced back after the current attempt and much more. And what do the MA, MACD, RSI, CCI...? Overbought percentages?