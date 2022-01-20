MT5 and speed in action - page 68
29gb disk. The tests are from home machines and I understand you are either from a VPS or a virtual machine.
This is how the SSDs are partitioned. The last one (Z:) is the RAM disk for the MT5 tester.
My Sleep(1) test
p.s I seem to have an even weaker computer than yours.
Yours:
I invite others to share the result of running this script on their machine.
Completely unloaded computer, all background processes stopped, one terminal running with one chart without indicators.
Weak VPS:
Not always and not everywhere a tenth of a millisecond. Checked with a simple script
Here is my log
OnTick users always see the freshest tick.
OnBookEvent users always see the freshest tick.
But if you want to compare ticks received with OnTick and received with OnBookEvent you're in for a disappointment because the events are processed sequentially and not in parallel. What user pivomoe tried to tell you
The handlers are handled in series? This is fundamentally wrong!
All the handlers should run in parallel!
And where's that statement about everything being asynchronous in mt5?
Please comment on this!
SymbolInfoTick() is executed in blocking mode or non-blocking?
For example, it is located in the body of while loop and there is no connection or market is closed for weekend,
it will be blocked by stopping the loop or it will be executed asynchronously?
What is your operating system? Probably some LTSC version for ATMs ?
I don't know where to look.
I invite others to share the result of running this script on their machine.
FX-8350
TestSleep:
All on the same hardware, terminal build 2650
On a weak VPS
Script
Advisor on the same machine
The handlers are executed sequentially??? This is fundamentally wrong!
How do you imagine it - parallel processing in one thread?