MT5 and speed in action - page 67
The problem is very simply formulated: how to write an EA that won't slow down when waiting for a queue? An infinite loop is impossible, because Sleep is a brake. And asynchronous mode will not work at all. Now catching waits in the form of long milliseconds is not the point at all.
Don't deceive yourself and others.
All your statements here describe a completely different task: how to write an EA that won't slow down on a 9 year old hardware which is overloaded to its limits.
This thread and your participation, in particular, helped me write such an EA. CPU load is up to 10% on a very weak VPS when I have more than a dozen Expert Advisors running. One click for hundreds of positions and pending orders. CopyTicks on every tick and so on. So your restatement is wrong.
I need to create an EA on a strong machine with Idle-CPU that won't wait in queue for long milliseconds. Unfortunately, you have not run a test EA on your MuscleCar.
In your case - you may need to change your computer to a more powerful one. Then you won't have to use Sleep.
MT5 and Speed in Action
fxsaber, 2020.11.04 16:21
Unfortunately, you did not run the Benchmark EA on your MuscleCar.
Please give us a Benchmark figure to look at to determine if the power of the car is sufficient or not.
Please ask all owners of powerful iron to share the result of this advisor on their machine. You should wait a minute or two after starting it.
That is why I am asking a question to MQ-Demo owners.
In that case, this question will go unanswered. This is a demo server.
In my opinion it is better to test on a slow machine. It will show problems that would otherwise go unnoticed on a fast machine.
I will run the test later today and post the results.
Your demo exists for technical working out. If I switch to another server, you will send me to the broker. Why does your server generate the tick stream in such a way that it sends old ticks? If the problem is not in the terminal, it is in the server part. In this case, the server belongs to MQ. So any broker has nothing to do with it.
Your speculation about my assumption is wrong. No need to read between the lines.
And to the point. The real situation on your server (and others). The last incoming tick in Market Watch has time 00:00:00.150, later a tick comes with time 00:00:00.148. When it was received in Terminal, how long has it been alive?
Please provide a Benchmark to guide you in determining if your machine is powerful enough or not.
Please ask all owners of powerful hardware to share the results of this advisor on their machine. You should wait a minute or two after starting it.
Midiocre hardware with no load.
I invite others to share the result of running this script on their machine.
Your script.
Machine.
29gb disk. You are getting tests from home machines and I understand you are either from a VPS or a virtual machine.