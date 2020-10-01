Again about the FOP/FLEP - page 2
Qued 100.3"Selling EAs in the Marketplace at MQL5 )
I also added a lot of money to my account.
Do you have to pay income tax?
I was also told the other day that legal entities seem to pay less, but this is if the earnings are decent.
What kind of paperwork do I have to provide?
A bank statement?
They will not be able to check what you have been paid for.
You need to open an entrepreneurial current account and everything that goes there from abroad must be confirmed by invoices, and domestically by our invoices.
On the other hand, WM and Yandex-Money are banned, and in fact many people work with them. Also, if you work with a private person, how will you draw up these invoices. The impression is that laws are written on purpose so that you can always be fined for something.
I am neither an accountant nor a lawyer, so I cannot advise you professionally.
You need to open a business bank account and everything that goes in there from abroad must be confirmed by invoices and domestically by our waybills.
This is a pain in the ass! It's better not to pay at all! )))
If you go there, you'll get in so much trouble. )))
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
ePayments is blocked...
Sergey Dzyublik, 2020.02.12 10:55
Here is how it looks like in brief "absolutely no hassle" with FOP:
1. register as a FOP (physical entity entrepreneur in Ukraine) group 3.
2. Get the keys to the protected media (600 - 900 UAH / 24 - 36 USD). (UPD: there was a law on the compulsory use of protected media, then it was either canceled or the implementation date was extended... need to clarify...)
3. Every quarter payment of ERU (4 times a year: 12500 UAH / 500 USD).
4. Each quarterly payment of income tax of 5%.
5. Every quarter filing of income tax return.
6. Once a year submission of ERU declaration.
Maintaining income and expenditure ledger. 8.
8. Maintaining work contracts.
9. Maintaining certificates of acceptance of work performed.
10. Paying for the maintenance of the FOP account in the bank.
11. Interest for cash withdrawal from the FOP account (0% if desired). 12.
12. At the end of the day, you will not be able to withdraw currency from the account anyway (there is a limited list of operations allowed in USD).
You must sell USD on the interbank market to withdraw hryvnias.
Sergey Dzyublik, 2020.02.12 11:46
When you open FOP, then you must specify list of QEDs (types of activity within which your activity as a private entrepreneur will be carried out), for example:
Accordingly, all receipts into the FOP account must be backed up by the fact that they were received as part of the activities of the previously registered QED.
http://www.buhuslugi.com.ua/ru/informatsiya/informatsiya-dlya-fizicheskikh-lits/tri-glavnykh-oshibki-predprinimatelya.html
About FOP 3rd group already wrote once on the site:
There was a change last year with regard to cash. It may be understood that there is no need for supporting documents to be sent out, at least in the new wording there is nothing about sales receipts.
So I just keep the income records in the ledger and do not receive any cashless transfers to my personal card. ePayments used to be handy in terms of cash withdrawals. Now I use other ways.
If anything, it's like in the joke, my wife gives me money, she gets it from her nightstand, I put it in her nightstand).