Again about the FOP/FLEP - page 4
I take it the cards are still in perspective. Or are they already being released?
euros in perspective
Here
It does not solve the invoice problem, but it does solve the card withdrawal problem.
Have you already withdrawn to these cards from MK? Does it accept these cards for withdrawal? I just remember that people did not withdraw to every card.
Not yet, but I assume there won't be a problem.
Why the FOP?
Low tax compared to an ordinary private individual.
Anyway, I called the Ukrainian Privatbank on this issue. They told me that unfortunately the funds will be blocked without the payer's identification. But at the moment the regulation has not come into force and in principle they do not block such transactions. The regulator has given them a deadline to bring all transactions in line with the new law by the end of this year.
So either there will be restrictions on transfers up to 5000 hryvnias or the operations will be blocked. That is how it was explained to me.
But how can I withdraw money from there?
To an epayments card? It works in all ATMs.