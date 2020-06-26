I really want to learn MQL5 Where do I start ? - page 6
Search the internet for a book on MQL5. It may come in handy.
Advanced use of
MetaTrader 5 trading platform
© Timur Mashnin, 2016
stop pulling the owl on the globe, masters of twisting .... If it does not work, there is no chorus, but let's recall C)))
C is a general-purpose language, MQL is a platform-dependent language, OOP is a methodology of writing a program, the same methodology as code-digging - do not like it, look for alternatives and prove that "My approach" (C) was justified by Pareto efficiency
SZS: Advice not to read literature, in my opinion silly - to broaden the mind has always been useful, but it seems the principle works here: "less you know, you sleep better! Literature has always been useful because it follows the methodology of teaching the material (from simple to complex), of course, that the method of scientific priming can also achieve fantastic results)))
Isn't there enough information? Is there another book you should be looking for?
If you want to read it, you don't have to. It's purely voluntary.
This is not a school with a compulsory reading list for out-of-school holidays)))
my brain has worked out, after studying this program ( Forex Generator )- how this program created code and honours, reviewed its actions
8 days license - it can be bypassed
---------------------------------------------------
I tried to install it now, it was a dumb program. before, after I clicked the green button in the program, the code would appear in the metadvisor.
now nothin'.
-------------------------------------
i don't know if it's because i had mt4 before and now i'm trying it with mt5. but it worked with mt4 at the time
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
it doesn't work - i already installed mt4 to check this stupid program
-----------------------------------------------
it worked - I gave wrong path to the folder - But when you click, you need to quickly fetch temp.mq4 code, otherwise it will disappear
--- didn't disappear before 7 years ago
-------------------------------------
this is what it created - and I was trying to figure out what went where before
...
Personally, I don't see much difference at all - all my libraries are written so that with minimal reworking they can be used in C++.
This may mean that you don't fully use C features or mql capabilities.
Maybe you should start with BASIC and gradually get to MQL5 via Pascal, Assembler, C+, C# and only then try to write Hello world with output on the chart in the comment.
Assembler is a must. You can't do without it. :)
If you want to get out of the sandbox, reading with a dictionary is highly desirable.)
This could mean that you are not taking full advantage of the capabilities of C, nor of mql.
It's quite possible.
But I've repeatedly emphasized that the code must be simple and transparent "like three cents", and all sorts of tricks and "special features" must be used very carefully.
Using all sorts of "advanced features" and "tricks" has more than once cost me my life. Therefore, I always adhere to the principle "don't create new entities unnecessarily". If the problem can be solved acceptably by using standard, well-established methods - it should be solved in this way, without resorting to brand new methods. This principle has more than once saved me when new builds were released, when people on the forum would periodically howl that "they spoiled what worked before". But when you look at it you see that it has rather non-trivial code which you have to try to figure out... So why is it surprising that this code starts compiling with errors after making changes?
Of course, we should not go to the other extreme either and deny anything new at all. However, a "healthy conservatism" is very useful in my opinion.
Hi all. I want to learn MQL5 /
Can you guys help me where to start? Are there any tutorial videos?
I found some videos but I don't understand more than 80% of what they show how to write EAs by example ( example of various functions and so on ) I need some basics.
Thanks for understanding
You have to start at the end,
like:
- I have a profitable strategy, but I'm tired of sitting in front of the monitor all day, I need a robot to replace me,
- I'm not good at profitable trading, but as soon as I learn MQL, I will write a robot and it will start pumping money from the Internet,
))
I have no idea what to do with it, what's your goal?