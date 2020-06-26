I really want to learn MQL5 Where do I start ?
Hi all. I want to learn MQL5 /
Can you guys help me where to start? Are there any video tutorials?
I found some video tutorials, but I don't understand more than 80% of what they show how to write EAs by example ( example of various functions and so on ) I need some basics.
Thanks for understanding
- www.mql5.com
I suggest that knowledgeable people write a sensible tutorial for newcomers to programming.
This is no good. Initial EA template creation, types and gibberish :) for a beginner.
This seems to be OK:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CLTKROfxXl4
Next, look for the second lesson....
It is best to start with learning C++.
Maybe you should start with BASIC and gradually get to MQL5 via Pascal, Assembler, C+, C# and only then try to write Hello world with output on the chart in the comment.
The best place to start is by learning C++.
I partly support this opinion.
Even more - you can just "C with classes and without STL", easy to understand, from about 90s, corresponds to MQL.
Modern C++ is more about meta-programming and generalisation.
This is at the level of free lectures a la intuit.ru; if programming is your thing, you can even get a crust and get a profession
the easiest way is to understand how this expert works, in your terminal you have MACD Sample.mq5
there are indicators in this area -
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initialization of the indicators | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSampleExpert::InitIndicators(void) { //--- create MACD indicator if(m_handle_macd==INVALID_HANDLE) if((m_handle_macd=iMACD(NULL,0,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE))==INVALID_HANDLE) { printf("Error creating MACD indicator"); return(false); } //--- create EMA indicator and add it to collection if(m_handle_ema==INVALID_HANDLE) if((m_handle_ema=iMA(NULL,0,InpMATrendPeriod,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE))==INVALID_HANDLE) { printf("Error creating EMA indicator"); return(false); } //--- succeed return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
by changing the indicators you can create a different signal for BUY and SELL
here , by changing the arrows > <
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check for long position closing | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSampleExpert::LongClosed(void) { bool res=false; //--- should it be closed? if(m_macd_current>0) if(m_macd_current<m_signal_current && m_macd_previous>m_signal_previous) if(m_macd_current>m_macd_close_level) { //--- close position if(m_trade.PositionClose(Symbol())) printf("Long position by %s to be closed",Symbol()); else printf("Error closing position by %s : '%s'",Symbol(),m_trade.ResultComment()); //--- processed and cannot be modified res=true; } //--- result return(res); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
2 to Closed and 2 to Opened
For example change only MACD indicator for Stochastic without changing anything else and you will get new signals
copy it instead ofthe MACD. Just create your EA and copy from theMACD Sample.mq5 and try
//--- create MACD indicator if(m_handle_macd==INVALID_HANDLE) if((m_handle_macd=iStochastic(NULL,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,STO_LOWHIGH))==INVALID_HANDLE) { printf("Error creating MACD indicator"); return(false); }
missed a bit in the tester
The best place to start is by learning C++.
Wouldn't it be better to start with Aglitsky? I don't know either Aglitsky or C++ and I don't suffer... Freelance customers say I'm not bad at programming in mql5.
The best place to start is with learning C++.
without practical tasks, you can't learn anything. first the need, then the solution methods.
