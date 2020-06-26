I really want to learn MQL5 Where do I start ?

Hi all. I want to learn MQL5 / MQL5.
Can you guys help me where to start? Are there any video tutorials?
I found some video tutorials, but I don't understand more than 80% of what they show how to write EAs by example ( example of various functions and so on ) I need some basics.
Thanks for understanding
 
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/100

Пошаговое руководство по написанию MQL5-советников для начинающих
Пошаговое руководство по написанию MQL5-советников для начинающих
Эта статья предназначена для начинающих, для тех, кто хочет научиться написанию простых советников на новом языке MQL5. Сначала мы определимся с тем, что требуется от нашего советника, а затем приступим к написанию того, каким образом он будет это делать. 1. Торговая стратегия Он будет следить за некоторыми индикаторами и при определенном...
 

I suggest that knowledgeable people write a sensible tutorial for newcomers to programming.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/100

This is no good. Initial EA template creation, types and gibberish :) for a beginner.

This seems to be OK:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CLTKROfxXl4

Next, look for the second lesson....

 
The series "MQL4 Language for Dummies". I started with it. It's mql4 though. But it's a good starting point. https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/banderass/publications
Это пятая статья из цикла "Язык MQL4 для 'чайников'". Сегодня мы научимся использовать графические объекты - очень мощное средство разработки, которое позволяет существенно расширить возможности индикаторов. Кроме того, вы можете использовать их также в скриптах и советниках. Мы узнаем как создавать Язык MQL4 для "чайников". Пользовательские...
 
The best place to start is by learning C++.
 
Maybe you should start with BASIC and gradually get to MQL5 via Pascal, Assembler, C+, C# and only then try to write Hello world with output on the chart in the comment.

 
I partly support this opinion.

Even more - you can just "C with classes and without STL", easy to understand, from about 90s, corresponds to MQL.
Modern C++ is more about meta-programming and generalisation.

This is at the level of free lectures a la intuit.ru; if programming is your thing, you can even get a crust and get a profession

the easiest way is to understand how this expert works, in your terminal you have MACD Sample.mq5

there are indicators in this area -

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initialization of the indicators                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::InitIndicators(void)
  {
//--- create MACD indicator
   if(m_handle_macd==INVALID_HANDLE)
      if((m_handle_macd=iMACD(NULL,0,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE))==INVALID_HANDLE)
        {
         printf("Error creating MACD indicator");
         return(false);
        }
//--- create EMA indicator and add it to collection
   if(m_handle_ema==INVALID_HANDLE)
      if((m_handle_ema=iMA(NULL,0,InpMATrendPeriod,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE))==INVALID_HANDLE)
        {
         printf("Error creating EMA indicator");
         return(false);
        }
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

by changing the indicators you can create a different signal for BUY and SELL

here , by changing the arrows > <

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for long position closing                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CSampleExpert::LongClosed(void)
  {
   bool res=false;
//--- should it be closed?
   if(m_macd_current>0)
      if(m_macd_current<m_signal_current && m_macd_previous>m_signal_previous)
         if(m_macd_current>m_macd_close_level)
           {
            //--- close position
            if(m_trade.PositionClose(Symbol()))
               printf("Long position by %s to be closed",Symbol());
            else
               printf("Error closing position by %s : '%s'",Symbol(),m_trade.ResultComment());
            //--- processed and cannot be modified
            res=true;
           }
//--- result
   return(res);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

2 to Closed and 2 to Opened

Snapshot1

For example change only MACD indicator for Stochastic without changing anything else and you will get new signals

copy it instead ofthe MACD. Just create your EA and copy from theMACD Sample.mq5 and try

//--- create MACD indicator
   if(m_handle_macd==INVALID_HANDLE)
      if((m_handle_macd=iStochastic(NULL,0,5,3,3,MODE_SMA,STO_LOWHIGH))==INVALID_HANDLE)
        {
         printf("Error creating MACD indicator");
         return(false);
        }

missed a bit in the tester

Snapshot2

Files:
12345.mq5  18 kb
 
Wouldn't it be better to start with Aglitsky? I don't know either Aglitsky or C++ and I don't suffer... Freelance customers say I'm not bad at programming in mql5.

 
without practical tasks, you can't learn anything. first the need, then the solution methods.

