And what factor could push the price of oil into the $20-$15-a-barrel range? - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The Kommersant article clearly states that it has not filed for bankruptcy (as in RG) but for bankruptcy protection.
Ah, well the headline and the article are two different things. Masters of cun....journalism!
Uh-huh, and in fact the company will restructure its debt and continue to operate as it has been operating.
What was that? After Putin's speech ))
CL oil at the CME
What was that on the CME oil? After Putin's speech ))
I don't know, the RTS was up fast too.
...
All oil stocks are up, with Lukoil leading the way and Rosneft on its heels.
What was that? After Putin's speech ))
CL oil on the CME
)))))
Trump issued a tweet suggesting that Russia and Saudi Arabia would cut oil production by 10m bpd.
There is characteristically no mention of production cuts in the US.
The winner of the oil war is the US
)))))
Trump published a tweet suggesting that Russia and Saudi Arabia would cut oil production by 10m bpd.
There is characteristically no mention of production cuts in the US.
The winner of the oil war is the US
I see, it's a deal, but he said it was a deal, so I guess he called after all ))
I see, they agreed in short, but he said that we need to agree, apparently he called after all ))
That is not the question.
The question is, who is going to cut in what proportions? The 10 million is a total and it doesn't say they'll cut equally.
That is not the question.
The question is, who is going to cut in what proportions? The 10 million is total and it doesn't say they'll cut evenly.
:) It's a joke that production has not even been cut yet and it's not clear what the Saudis have agreed with Russia and Trump has moved the quotes with one post.
:) It's a joke, production hasn't even been cut yet and it's not clear what the Saudis have agreed with Russia and Trump has moved the price with one post.
Yeah, you can tweet it ))
Subscribe to the right people, which is basically how many people follow the news.
I do not have a tweeter as a matter of principle I did not start it, but maybe I will have to do it ))
:) It's a joke, production has not even been reduced yet and it's not clear what the Saudis have agreed with Russia and Trump has moved the quotes with one post.
The funny thing is that Russia officially said they had not spoken to the Saudis.
It was Trump who spoke to the Saudis.
That seems to be the order of the day.
https://news.rambler.ru/politics/43939453-kreml-oproverg-zayavlenie-trampa/?utm_source=head&utm_campaign=self_promo&utm_medium=news&utm_content=news&h_sp=1
The funny thing is that Russia has officially said straight away that they have not spoken to the Saudis.
It was Trump who spoke to the Saudis.
I guess that's an order.
https://news.rambler.ru/politics/43939453-kreml-oproverg-zayavlenie-trampa/?utm_source=head&utm_campaign=self_promo&utm_medium=news&utm_content=news&h_sp=1
:) Before the tweet post, Trump incorrectly opened longs on oil.