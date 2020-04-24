And what factor could push the price of oil into the $20-$15-a-barrel range?
Mikhail Bilan:
factor will shift, towards 47 - tomorrow or after tomorrow
The topic has been scrapped, I set a corridor of $25-50 for 2020 there. They promised to respect it.
Now they will come up with some super cheap alternative energy sources. For example, long-life, small-sized, high-capacity electric batteries and oil will cost nothing. :)
Vitalii Ananev:So far, all known sources either require huge electricity consumption in production, or huge emissions of what Tunberg doesn't like, or rare and expensive metals, or expensive to maintain.
Now they will come up with some super cheap alternative energy sources. For example long-life, small-size and high-capacity electric batteries and oil will not cost anything. :)
Now they will come up with some super cheap alternative energy sources. For example long-life, small-size and high-capacity electric batteries and oil will not cost anything. :)
So for now, nuclear power and gas. And for Tesla, a ton of finger batteries (hee hee).By the way, oil will be needed for decades to come, not for combustion, but as a raw material for all sorts of gizmos.
Edgar Akhmadeev:
So far, all known sources either require huge electricity consumption in production, or huge emissions of what Tunberg does not like, or rare and expensive metals, or expensive to maintain.
So far, all known sources either require huge electricity consumption in production, or huge emissions of what Tunberg does not like, or rare and expensive metals, or expensive to maintain.
So for now, nuclear power and gas. And for Tesla, a tonne of finger batteries (hee hee).By the way, oil will be needed for decades to come, not for combustion, but as a raw material for various nibbles.
Okay, I was just kidding. There's a smiley at the end :)
Vitalii Ananev:
Shas will come up with...
Shas will come up with...
It's not "shas", it's "shas". :)
Grigori.S.B:
It's not "shas", it's "shas". :)
Well, if you're going to pick on typos, it's "chas" :)
Vitalii Ananev:Yeah, I know. I'm just being serious.
Okay, I was just kidding. There's a smiley face at the end :)
Mikhail Bilan:Time.
Just Monday: Americans will come out of the weekend and see a military hospital in Manhattan at the exhibition site.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register