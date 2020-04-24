And what factor could push the price of oil into the $20-$15-a-barrel range? - page 12

Konstantin Nikitin:

Meanwhile, the real oil market is living its life.

Look at the BR-6.20 12 hour candle.

In the basement, there is volume first and open interest underneath.

 
Vitalii Ananev:

Nah, it must be some super trader with lots of money and huge oil storage tanks.

Now I began reading a fantasy series of books called "Borderland" (about parallel worlds). Started to write this series by S. Lukyanenko. So there in one of the worlds called "Tsentrum" because of a virus disaster. The virus ate all the oil. Since then there is no oil, plastics and other polymers decompose almost immediately.

And I'm just finishing reading it - the penultimate read)

 
Oil hit $16, in fact Russia with $30 oil may have enough resources for 5-6 years, but with $16 oil most likely for 2-3 years, if oil will be $10-16 for a couple of years, there will be nothing to pay not only pensions.
