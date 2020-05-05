Explain the mechanism. If I opened on one market maker, how can I now close on another market maker? - page 7
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Are you saying that the spread, the commissions can cover it all?
Yes.)
Explain, I don't understand.
Why do we need liquidity providers and market makers in the market? Who are they anyway?
It is clear that the Market is:
1. Speculators.
2. Intermediaries who bring together bids.
Speculators are liquidity providers themselves. They are also "market makers" - because they move the price. Not the uncle, the general counterparty with a pocket full of liquidity, but traders themselves move the price.
However, if traders have little money and cannot provide volatility... Then they need help. That's where it comes in the form of "liquidity providers" and "market makers".
Only, playing with a market maker in the market is a completely different game.
What is the difference between trading among themselves and trading against one another? Let everyone look for their own answer.
Explain, I don't understand.
Why do we need liquidity providers and market makers in the market? Who are they anyway?
It is clear that the Market is:
1. Speculators.
2. Intermediaries who bring together bids.
Speculators are liquidity providers themselves. They are also "market makers" - because they move the price. Not the uncle, the general counterparty with a pocket full of liquidity, but traders themselves move the price.
However, if traders have little money and cannot provide volatility... Then they need help. That's where it comes in the form of "liquidity providers" and "market makers".
Only, playing with a market maker in the market is a completely different game.
What is the difference between trading among themselves and trading against one another? Let everyone look for their own answer.
Theoretically, with normal broker and exchange organization in general, each client trades only with market makers and no one like himself. If you want to buy, the market will sell you; if you want to sell, the market will buy from you at the same time. And he will do it, not the other participant of the market. That is, the work is done exclusively through the Market Maker, and not directly people make meetings. This is in the classic sense of market organization. A kind of universal market participant who will fulfill your every whim within the limits of the list. It is like money. What is money? It's a universal commodity. So, the market maker is a universal player that can make transactions in any direction and still be profitable within the spread. But believe me, this is enough for him. Although, there are risks in their work and they also can fail to lose profits. IMHO.
Well and another evil of the day, no matter how you look at it:
Yes because I beat division by ZERO :-)
Is it okay to play against everyone with an absolute monetary advantage, he also sees all the positions? Is that okay, too? All right, well... ...we are, as they say, getting stronger...))
Who is he?
Cthulhu?
Yes, because I beat division by zero :-)
But you know you shouldn't risk your money on a real account, right?
Who is he?
Cthulhu?
Is it okay if he plays against everyone with an absolute monetary advantage, he also sees all the positions? Is that okay, too? Well, ok... ...we're getting stronger, as they say...))
But you know you shouldn't risk your money on a real account, right?
I have already explained above that the market sells long distance futures from the bottom and the top and sells them to market participants during the espionage period, thus trading the spread and making money on it. You look at the market from a one-sided view. Watch a lecture by Tvardovsky and a new world of the market will open up for you, I am sure.