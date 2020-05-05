Explain the mechanism. If I opened on one market maker, how can I now close on another market maker? - page 5

Mihail Marchukajtes:
Do not worry, I have already explained to my mind about layouts and how they work approximately, but the man is more worried about his 200 quid that he apparently can not find. There are no such prices on the exchange. NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

You don't know what an options contract, a futures contract or that forex is not a marketplace - how can you explain anything to anyone?

 
Vitalii Ananev:

Google who a market maker is and what their functions are.

you keep telling me about the market maker from the stock exchange. i told you we are talking about forex.

 
Mihail Marchukajtes:
read about the a-book, b-book system. enlighten yourself a bit).
 
igrok333:

You keep talking to me about a market maker from the stock market. I told you we are talking about forex.

What difference does it make where a market maker works in the stock market or the over-the-counter market. Their functions are the same. You must understand that your trades do not go to the market.

 
Vitalii Ananev:

Are there market makers in Forex?

I think they are only on stock exchanges and equity markets.

 
Дмитрий:

You don't know what an options contract, a futures contract or that forex is not a marketplace - how can you explain anything to anyone?

A futures contract is linked to the spot market with a basis, where the basis is the difference between the futures price and the underlying asset. The closer the date of expiration of the futures contract, the tighter the basis (the difference between the price of the futures contract and the spot price) tends to zero - at the moment of expiration the price of the futures contract is equal to the price of the underlying asset. Learn the basics first, before you make a statement like that. They walk in unison. Except that the futures have information about volume, delta and OM, while the spot market doesn't have such information. But since they tick in unison, traders take information from the futures market to trade on the spot market. In your case Forex. Questions?
 
Дмитрий:

Are there market makers in forex?

I think they are only on stock exchanges and equity markets.

Watch this video and a lot will become clear to you. You're our Jahontz!!!! :-)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oV_cc5Dl4Zc

Дмитрий:

Are there market makers in forex?

I think they are only on stock exchanges and equity markets.

Why aren't there any? Forex is an over-the-counter market and the big banks can do market maker functions. When Europe works, European banks do, when Asia works, Asian banks do. The same large DC with a large number of clients and high daily turnover can work as a liquidity provider for another DC and also take over the function of a market maker. We should not talk about it unambiguously, because for the most part we do not know exactly how things work there.

 

In the spirit of the day... Be be.....

 
Mihail Marchukajtes:

Watch this video and a lot will become clear to you. Jahontan you're ours!!!! :-)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oV_cc5Dl4Zc

Explain to me - why are you throwing a video about BUREAU trading in here?

