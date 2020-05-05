Explain the mechanism. If I opened on one market maker, how can I now close on another market maker? - page 5
Do not worry, I have already explained to my mind about layouts and how they work approximately, but the man is more worried about his 200 quid that he apparently can not find. There are no such prices on the exchange. NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
Google who a market maker is and what their functions are.
you keep telling me about the market maker from the stock exchange. i told you we are talking about forex.
What difference does it make where a market maker works in the stock market or the over-the-counter market. Their functions are the same. You must understand that your trades do not go to the market.
Are there market makers in Forex?
I think they are only on stock exchanges and equity markets.
Watch this video and a lot will become clear to you. You're our Jahontz!!!! :-)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oV_cc5Dl4Zc
Are there market makers in forex?
I think they are only on stock exchanges and equity markets.
Why aren't there any? Forex is an over-the-counter market and the big banks can do market maker functions. When Europe works, European banks do, when Asia works, Asian banks do. The same large DC with a large number of clients and high daily turnover can work as a liquidity provider for another DC and also take over the function of a market maker. We should not talk about it unambiguously, because for the most part we do not know exactly how things work there.
In the spirit of the day... Be be.....
Explain to me - why are you throwing a video about BUREAU trading in here?