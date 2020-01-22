Geometric approach in price forecasting - page 2
Seems like it should clarify ... :)
Yeah, I got it. I had a hard time with Gann lines, but it worked.
Yes it's good to write it all down when the chart is already drawn, do it at the first tick starting around tomorrow!!!
You won't believe it ... I do it every day. And quite successfully, if I don't get greedy ... :)
What I'm saying is that this method allows to say with a certain probability that the price reaches here, and then it does not.
Try to draw on charts and it will become clear - once again, the information will be received by those who will be interested.
Of course there is some uncertainty in this approach, but only experience will help.
Regards, RomFil
Yeah, I got it. It was really hard with the Gann lines, but it worked.
Here is the markup from the lower extremum.We'll be able to see by tomorrow evening.
And I have a little momentum down ... :)
Why write like that all the time, respectfully, Alexander? Well yes, respect is good, respectfully, Alexander. The frequency of this chip matches the frequency of the greeting, suitable for emails, large not frequent posts, with respect, Alexander. A forum is almost like a conversation, only in a different format, with respect, Alexander. Do you really talk like this all the time, respectfully, Alexander?
This is normal and looks very polite. It's much worse when the speech is illiterate and/or arrogant.
For example, there's a guy here who uses "Good luck!" in every post, which sounds like "Bye, losers!
It reminds me of Chuvashov's fork, I used to write a theoretician using his system, the owl uses a kodobase I wrote for him, I deja vu... I'll have to find and read what he wrote about square roots... Thanks for reminding me, I like your strategy I like linear things. Straightforward and understandable, you can't figure out what they want)))
According torobi11's terms of reference.
On Mikula's theory.
We take the maximum1.4939(EUR/USD, daily), remove the comma (or, in mathematical terms, multiply by1000), obtain 1493.9, round up to the whole number and obtain1494.
We need to find the support levels.
For this purpose we take the root of1494, we get38.652,subtract(because we are dealing with a price peak) the increment 0.25, we get38.402, squared, we get1474.7, we multiply by1000 and get 1.4747. This will be the first support level. And so on.
38,652 - 0,25 = 38,402^2 = 1,4747
38,652 - 0,333 = 38,319^2 = 1.4683
Increases:
Found Mikula's Theorem turns out to have been, but forgets everything. What do you think the author about it ...
Damn, I made a mistake, where is this robi11 now? What do I do next with the total, how do I turn it back? - $230.43 ???
I read Mikula, it is 230, 43 is the coordinates of square 9, something is wrong here, he was not telling me something, robi11, you shaitan!
That's exactly the reaction I was expecting ... :):):) And the faces are the same... And they behave the same way - no matter what the topic is about ... :)
You're just so negative. But I'm in a good mood today! And I won't pay attention to your sneers.
In general, the method described, I outlined only a certain approach that can be developed and used wherever you want the user - even automate, but not entirely (the subjectivity of decision-making does not allow you to set uniform rules). Whoever is interested in the method will take it and use it - most will of course pass it by.
ButMartin CHEguevara's statement about 100% probability surprised - I haven't presented the method itself, and already criticism ... Strange ... You probably don't even know what it's going to say and you're already making conclusions. Let's not criticize prematurely ... :)