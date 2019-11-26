Just a consultation - page 8
So the problem is solved for 40 quid?
Two tasks. One for 40, the other for 2,000.
At least a month, preferably a couple, but not necessarily
But I have all the data, of course. The only question was to add the current data correctly.
I mean, this data is enough initially, but then you have to add it?
This is England:
I have an example on my blog of how to transfer data from MT to excel and back in real time.
There you throw quotes and ticks, and from there the results of the calculations are tabulated.
But this is a significant amount of code and not without DLL (via COM) and with its own drawbacks. In particular, the clipboard is used there, so the usual copy-paste stops working :-)
This data is even redundant. The closing price of the day is enough for each instrument, and only the last day shows the actual data for that minute (that hour).
That is, one instrument is one column. 30 instruments - 30 columns, 30 rows for 30 days.
And yes, then just complete each day by date, the previous rows do not change. This is quite enough to see the whole picture in one final graph
I don't know what your two tasks are, I only have one, and it is very clearly stated.
There's $300 to $500. Book into freelancing. Don't have that money, lie on the cooker.
Your risks:
Changing the format of the website investing.
With frequent requests, you can catch a ban. It is better not to make frequent requests. Most likely requests of 5-10 minutes will not cause problems.
I've got 22 rows for a month, not 30, well, if that's enough, then it's ok.
Tomorrow I'll see how I can do it optimally, and whether I can even use the tools I own.
Explain, when you refresh the page, does the sorting change (the order of the assets)?
And by the way yes, if anything, each instrument type will be in a separate file, not in one in a separate tab. Would that work?