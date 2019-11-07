Virtual Hosting Migration Data Failed

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Dear all,

I rent Virtual Hosting from MQL5.

I tried very time for migrate my EA to Virtual Hosting. But can't.

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"Virtual Hosting : 8091 failed to send migration data(receive response failed(12002))" 

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 Please tell me for solve this problem.

 

Thanks,

 
Surachai Sawangphonkrang:

Dear all,

I rent Virtual Hosting from MQL5.

I tried very time for migrate my EA to Virtual Hosting. But can't.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

"Virtual Hosting : 8091 failed to send migration data(receive response failed(12002))" 

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

 Please tell me for solve this problem.

 

Thanks,

Me too now. What does this even mean? oh wait my error is different:

2015.05.05 06:43:52.352 Virtual Hosting: 10408 failed to send migration data (receive response failed [12002])

 
Benjamin Dixon:

Me too now. What does this even mean? oh wait my error is different:

2015.05.05 06:43:52.352 Virtual Hosting: 10408 failed to send migration data (receive response failed [12002])

Please how was the issue resolve..I have a similar issue with my EA
 
Goldland360:
Please how was the issue resolve..I have a similar issue with my EA

Describe your problem in more detail please.

Upload some screenshot.
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Describe your problem in more detail please.

Upload some screenshot.

Hello and thanks for your response

I have been trying to move my EA to the virtual servers however I get this error message:

2019.11.05 05:55:13.047    Virtual Hosting: 6081268 failed to send migration data (receive response failed [12002]) (receive response failed [12002])


Please what could be the possible cause and how can I resolve the issue?

Kindly find screenshot below.

Thanks
 

 
Goldland360:

Hello and thanks for your response

I have been trying to move my EA to the virtual servers however I get this error message:

2019.11.05 05:55:13.047    Virtual Hosting: 6081268 failed to send migration data (receive response failed [12002]) (receive response failed [12002])


Please what could be the possible cause and how can I resolve the issue?

Kindly find screenshot below.

Thanks
 

I've searched for this 12002 error but I couldn't find any solid answer: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=error%2012002

Does your EA requires DLL, because if it does, it will not work with MQL5 VPS.

Try to contact the author/seller about this.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

I've searched for this 12002 error but I couldn't find any solid answer: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=error%2012002

Does your EA requires DLL, because if it does, it will not work with MQL5 VPS.

Try to contact the author/seller about this.

OK...many thanks! The EA has successfully loaded. It wasn't using DLL function. 
It migrated faster when I momentarily closed the Market watch and Navigator Window  prior to migration.


I saw an article here that helped me...

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/994

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/287518#comment_10687812

 


"We recommend that you remove all unnecessary symbols to decrease the tick traffic received by the terminal. There is no point in keeping hundreds of symbols in the "Market Watch" if only a couple of them are used for trading"

Thanks!


 

Hello Everyone, I have the following problem after VPS migration. Migration is successful but VPS doesnot open any trades from EA on the chart and journal VPS appear the following messages: 

  EA Removed


Please let me know, thanks

 
Vladimir Ballesteros :

Hello Everyone, I have the following problem after VPS migration. Migration is successful but VPS doesnot open any trades from EA on the chart and journal VPS appear the following messages: 

 


Please let me know, thanks

Contact the author of this adviser - he has a problem (probably the problem appears in OnInit ()).

You also looked at ONE log file, and at the terminal there are TWO log files: "Experts" and "Journal".

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