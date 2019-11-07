Virtual Hosting Migration Data Failed
Dear all,
I rent Virtual Hosting from MQL5.
I tried very time for migrate my EA to Virtual Hosting. But can't.
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"Virtual Hosting : 8091 failed to send migration data(receive response failed(12002))"
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Please tell me for solve this problem.
Thanks,
Me too now. What does this even mean? oh wait my error is different:
2015.05.05 06:43:52.352 Virtual Hosting: 10408 failed to send migration data (receive response failed [12002])
Me too now. What does this even mean? oh wait my error is different:
2015.05.05 06:43:52.352 Virtual Hosting: 10408 failed to send migration data (receive response failed [12002])
Please how was the issue resolve..I have a similar issue with my EA
Describe your problem in more detail please.Upload some screenshot.
Describe your problem in more detail please.Upload some screenshot.
Hello and thanks for your response
I have been trying to move my EA to the virtual servers however I get this error message:
2019.11.05 05:55:13.047 Virtual Hosting: 6081268 failed to send migration data (receive response failed [12002]) (receive response failed [12002])
Please what could be the possible cause and how can I resolve the issue?
Kindly find screenshot below.
Thanks
Hello and thanks for your response
I have been trying to move my EA to the virtual servers however I get this error message:
2019.11.05 05:55:13.047 Virtual Hosting: 6081268 failed to send migration data (receive response failed [12002]) (receive response failed [12002])
Please what could be the possible cause and how can I resolve the issue?
Kindly find screenshot below.
Thanks
I've searched for this 12002 error but I couldn't find any solid answer: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=error%2012002
Does your EA requires DLL, because if it does, it will not work with MQL5 VPS.
Try to contact the author/seller about this.
I've searched for this 12002 error but I couldn't find any solid answer: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=error%2012002
Does your EA requires DLL, because if it does, it will not work with MQL5 VPS.
Try to contact the author/seller about this.
Hello Everyone, I have the following problem after VPS migration. Migration is successful but VPS doesnot open any trades from EA on the chart and journal VPS appear the following messages:
Please let me know, thanks
Hello Everyone, I have the following problem after VPS migration. Migration is successful but VPS doesnot open any trades from EA on the chart and journal VPS appear the following messages:
Please let me know, thanks
Contact the author of this adviser - he has a problem (probably the problem appears in OnInit ()).
You also looked at ONE log file, and at the terminal there are TWO log files: "Experts" and "Journal".
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Dear all,
I rent Virtual Hosting from MQL5.
I tried very time for migrate my EA to Virtual Hosting. But can't.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
"Virtual Hosting : 8091 failed to send migration data(receive response failed(12002))"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please tell me for solve this problem.
Thanks,