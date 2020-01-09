Why did the rating change? - page 3

Alexey Volchanskiy:

I'm not in a bathhouse as I don't write much.

And rightly so.
 
Wow, cool. And I'm up to 12,000-something.
 
Anyway, we can conclude... Either something has gone wrong, or they are cutting down the bough...
Once again, they emphasise that this service should be treated with great caution.
 
Gennady Mazur:

Till today they were paying a regular and all.... for 50 rating points for a week 1 buck..... for 200 - 4 quid etc.

What's with the fairy tales? ))) 5 years on this forum. Never paid anything.

It would be for me to drip a week would be 220 quid )))).

Today it is true the rating is lower, but still 160 would have to pay ))))

What's this unprecedented bounty?

 
The ranking has decreased because the "Give away demos" and "Give away for free" counters have decreased. Maybe it's something with Market (I think someone was missing reviews in products as well). I think it will be fixed.
 
Boris Gulikov:

Not - there not for all ratings, but only for growth, made +50 to rating - get a dollar, paid every Monday, if for a week made +200 to rating you get 4$
 
It's true, but I'm too lazy to write:


 
I think it's just some people who write nonsense and don't give a second thought.)
 
Payouts have been around for a long time (well, a long time ago), even before some events...

Then the new registrants were canceled, they still stay and the old ones were left so that they would not get scattered.

That's how it stays - someone who's been here for a long time is probably watching the not-so-subtle line.

Otherwise, there's no point in a ranking. It's about nothing. A high number doesn't mean that the person you're talking to isn't an @#ack, and there are well-deserving people with low ratings

 
And I thought I was imagining things, but it turns out that the rating has actually decreased by half. And some of the free download stats are gone.
