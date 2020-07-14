From practice to theory and back to practice - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Nothing to apply yet ) Once we have a couple of such stops relative to profit, then we'll apply them ) And then we will multiply it by long term. In general, it is not difficult to simulate.
A word of caution: he who has found the grail - he will not stop - and will continue to search for grails - it is a single ticket - and there is no end in sight...
Concerning tp/sel ratios: it seems obvious that systems with tp>sl ratios work mainly with increasing volatility (in other words, buying volatility), while Anatoly the Prophet, on the contrary, is selling volatility (which is easy to see from deal history) and has no stop [muffled sardonic chuckle]...
Will there be a profit? (I don't remember whose, but I think it's Drimmer's.
Yes, that's right, in proper execution the phrase should be repeated three times (the magic number in Kabbalah) with different variations:
-- is there gonna be a profit?
-- what about the profits?
-- worried about the profits, what about the profits?
A trader who chooses the amount of risk of a deal, chooses how he will lose - quickly or slowly ... trades can be packaged in series (consecutive or even separated by time). These series can be analyzed as large deals and even be meta-optimization by series. For example, a well-known approach when a trader decides to trade maximally aggressively without rapidly losing a profit calculating nevertheless that he will manage to earn x2, x3, x4, etc. before losing a single capital. In this case this optimization will not differ from ordinary numerical optimization, but transactions will consist of several losing orders here it is worth mentioning LSPM methodology (leverage space portfolio model), which is a generalization of risk measure optimization for systems portfolio according to TWR terminal return... However, very few people were able to implement this approach in practice, and those who have tried it carefully hide the results...
famously... I've never come across such intelligent speeches before... you could say I've reasoned about myself somewhere too, but I couldn't express it... You didn't happen to be from that "Black Box" that the famous billionaire trader in the States, I forget his last name, but to philosophize like that on this forum is worth a lot....thanks a lot for the science... I just read it like a Shakespearean poem....yes, you have just an immeasurable talent...
I myself think that random this non-random process should be beaten with a mirror anti-randomness... except it is not given to humans, a man strives for regularity to harmony, to the golden ratio... and that is where to find harmony in this chaos...
When choosing the amount of risk per transaction, trader chooses how he will lose - quickly or slowly ... trades can be packaged in series (consecutive or even separated by time). These series can be analyzed as large deals and even be meta-optimization by series. For example, an approach is known when a trader decides to trade maximally aggressively without rapidly losing a profit expecting nevertheless to manage to earn x2, x3, x4, etc. before losing a single capital. In this case such optimization will not differ from ordinary numerical optimization, but transactions will consist of several proportions. here it is worth mentioning LSPM methodology (leverage space portfolio model), which is a generalization of risk measure optimization for systems portfolio according to TWR terminal return... However, very few people were able to implement this approach in practice, and those who have tried carefully conceal the results...
In a neighbouring thread they wrote about Yandex Zen, start an account there and post in your own style, you'll find a lot of followers and you'll earn dough, which will soon be worth more than just croutons. You might even quit this lousy business of losing on forex and start earning on something other than forex, you'll forget about this fucking forex like a bad dream and live peacefully, in harmony (at least with yourself) :)
famously... I've never come across such intelligent speeches before... you could say I've reasoned about myself somewhere too, but I couldn't express it... You didn't happen to be from that "Black Box" that the famous billionaire trader in the States, I forget his last name, but to philosophize like that on this forum is worth a lot....thanks a lot for the science....I read it like a Shakespearean poem....yes, you have just an immeasurable talent...
I myself think that this random process should be beaten by a mirror anti-randomness ... except that it is not given to people, a man strives for regularity to harmony, to the golden ratio ... and that's where to find harmony in this chaos ...
Heh, it's not even me, it's the way it goes... and about the theory of mirror anti-randomness maybe if inspiration comes from outer space I'll write a couple of lines too...
There in a nearby thread wrote about Yandex Zen, start an account there and post in your style, you'll find a bunch of followers and you'll get bribes, so you might just begin to grab more than just breadcrumbs. You might even quit this lousy business of losing on Forex and start earning on something other than Forex, you'll forget about this fucking Forex like a bad dream and live peacefully, in harmony (at least with yourself) :)
Yeah, and then everyone will know who's a drifter, no, I'd rather go to a factory...
It is one thing to understand the market and another to profit from it.
A trader must have both qualities. If they don't, then it's unequivocally to the factory.
Theoretically, these situations are possible: