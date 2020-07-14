From practice to theory and back to practice - page 15
Well, then forex trading doesn't seem to be that complicated
What, the factory is already cancelled?)
I can tell you in confidence that some traders traded from a construction site and even from a tower crane
Proudly running down the boom men, brave crane operators!
And so, on the monitor, all stops are only on the reverse signal. and therefore, until there was no signal, trading and position retention continues. What kind of drawdown could there be? Yes, hell knows, I've written many times, I do not have a computer handy to see the indicators and started monitoring. But so far, in general, the numbers are happy with the fact that I trade from a mobile phone working at the construction site))))
I mean, whatever deep you want, but if you get a reverse signal, you will lock that horse's elbow. This is what I was saying, that after a couple of such losses the trading stats will change dramatically, all these prohwits and other fascinating figures, but that is not the main thing. Such a ratio of SL to TP size in a more or less long interval will cause 146% of losses, and it is clear even to a fortune teller. But it is possible that the fact that trading is done with one hand on the line may work a miracle and the fading will be delayed for some time and will not occur. Until you switch from demo to real, of course ) I certainly wish you success, but it's empty and won't help, alas.
Maybe the purpose of trading here is different not for profit
Or it can be explained this way: sometimes you have to deliberately put your account into a drawdown so as not to attract the attention of the security officers and not to think that it is a grail and not to take it away.
paranoia is one word for it )
The foundations have already been poured, the walls are more fun to raise))) , but about trading, here are the first signs of signal change starting to appear, so it's likely to be closed today.
The main thing is that the android doesn't fall off the high wall).