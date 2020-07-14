From practice to theory and back to practice - page 7

Will there be any profits? (c) I don't remember whose, but it's Drimmer's
 
Aleksandr Volotko:
Will there be any profits? (c) I don't remember whose, but I think it's Drimmer's.
And watch, there is monitoring. ))
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
I thought you said you were going to create a signal later, I didn't see that it was already there ) I'll bookmark it.

 
I thought you said you were going to create a signal later, I didn't see that it was already there) I'll bookmark it

I have no access to the computer, I have to use my hands. But as I have written here all the success is in the statistics. Few people want to scratch their failures.
UPD: with all due respect, but this is the kind of SL/TP ratio that speaks of decay, Drimmer confirmed


 
UPD: with all due respect, but this is the kind of SL/TP ratio that speaks of decay, Drimmer confirmed


Look at the numbers in the stats.
Look at the stats.

This is all before the pager. What can happen is bound to happen. So there's a good chance of catching an SL of this size or even larger, which will not only ruin the numbers, but will take a long time to recover. And in the long run, it will lead to a drag, and eventually Tolik will go crazy and bargain for the whole roll :)

For all that, I've seen a lot of lost accounts with such approaches and I can't recall any successful ones. I'm not talking about you, I'm talking about you.

Statistics will do their dirty work.

 
This is all before the pager. What can happen is bound to happen. So there's a good chance of catching an SL of this size or even larger, which will not only ruin the numbers, but will take a long time to recover. And in the long run, it's going to be a pain in the ass, and in the end, Tolik will freak out and trade for the whole roll :)

)))) I'm glad you believe in my stability. I am waiting for the sad moment. Did you notice that the stop loss is based on signal only, and it is as dynamic as the profit, so I do not know what the drawdown will be. That is why I trade to see the history as it is.
 
Statistics will do their dirty work.

Here!!!!! Golden words!!! Apply statistics to those moments when it should do the job......
Anatolii Zainchkovskii:
!!!!! Golden words!!! Apply statistics to those moments when it should do the job......

Nothing to apply yet ) Once we have a couple of such stops relative to profit, then we'll apply them ) And then we will multiply it by long term. In general, it is not difficult to simulate.

