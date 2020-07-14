From practice to theory and back to practice - page 7
Will there be any profits? (c) I don't remember whose, but I think it's Drimmer's.
And watch, there is monitoring. ))
I thought you said you were going to create a signal later, I didn't see that it was already there ) I'll bookmark it.
I thought you said you were going to create a signal later, I didn't see that it was already there) I'll bookmark it
Look at the stats.
This is all before the pager. What can happen is bound to happen. So there's a good chance of catching an SL of this size or even larger, which will not only ruin the numbers, but will take a long time to recover. And in the long run, it will lead to a drag, and eventually Tolik will go crazy and bargain for the whole roll :)
For all that, I've seen a lot of lost accounts with such approaches and I can't recall any successful ones. I'm not talking about you, I'm talking about you.
Statistics will do their dirty work.
!!!!! Golden words!!! Apply statistics to those moments when it should do the job......
Nothing to apply yet ) Once we have a couple of such stops relative to profit, then we'll apply them ) And then we will multiply it by long term. In general, it is not difficult to simulate.