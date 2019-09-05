How do you see Metatrader X in 2030? - page 5

Talked to the online bot today and realised that AI is still a long way off. Dialogue is not remembered at all. It's just a talker, working well in this question-this answer mode. The past question-answer does not take into account and if you point to it, no longer responds adequately.))
 
Реter Konow:
Talked to the online bot today and realised it's a long way from AI. The dialogue is not remembered at all. Just a talker that works well in this question-this answer mode. Past question-answer does not take into account and if you point it out, no longer responds adequately.))

I was abroad in a car four years ago and I got hit by a car.

  1. I called the insurance company (roaming, of course)
  2. and talked to a nice (voice) girl.
  3. But all the time the connection was cut off after I asked my question: "What should I do?"
  4. It was not until the 3rd time that I knew, from the intonation, from the timing of the answer, that it was BOTH :-)
  5. Then I started calling and each time I called a different name and a different question. (no no, I'm normal, but I was having a breakdown at the time)
  6. and i heard: we're sorry, but our specialist can solve this issue, i switched..... and the connection was cut off. yes it was a panic...

About 40 dollars had gone out of my account for roaming (that's a lot) and of course I didn't solve my issue over the phone :-)

Then I really came and complained about the international insurance company not being able to help me.

It's a good thing everyone stayed alive and so on!!! !!!

Then really they tried to reimburse the repairs...

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:

Some Western civil servants, from my experience with them, try to seem like robots. About 15 years ago, their mentality used to freak me out when I tried to get some important information over the phone. It felt like a robot talking. There was no emotion, no participation in the conversation. Maybe they were robots, who knows?)
 
Vasiliy Vilkov:

Don't turn this into a joke, I don't see any difference between mt4 and mt5. The point here is that if you hit the stream, you make money if not, then you are out of luck and it doesn't matter what platform you have))))

That's a good point. All this talk about polymorphism and multiple inheritance is nonsense on a stick.

 
Igor Makanu:

Any standard function that will send an array of bytes to global variables of the terminal (although preferably an int array, so there are less questions about how to convert) and, accordingly, the reverse function that will let this array be read in another Expert Advisor

Just a global variable terminal is not enough for data exchange - there is a large field for the variable name and a small field for data, as a single double, the opposite is needed ;)

There was such a solution on the forum.

 
fxsaber:

There was such a solution on the forum.

I know, I saw in QB how to write an array to global variables, but I'm talking about a standard MQL feature

i think i found it, but for some reason with dllhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9350

it's basically possible to solve this problem

Igor Makanu:

Just a global variable terminal is not enough to exchange data - there is a large field for the variable name and a small field for data, as a single double, the opposite is necessary ;)

But why? There are tried and tested solutions in BE or you can write them to a file and not bother.

 
I see it this way. Metatrader X in 2030 rebels against man, takes over the world, takes control of nukes ... but the basement resistance posse keep trading on the foursome. xD
 
Georgiy Merts:

The trick is what is meant by "flawless" code... For me, it's code that is perfectly clear and transparent at a glance, and very easy to modify and maintain.

The code of fxsaber doesn't always meet this criterion. fxsaber is really a "titan of defines", its redefinitions are really hard to understand.

As a result, we are left to use his code relying solely on the author's authority.

George, you should clearly understand that the defines are just text substitutions. You know it yourself )).

 
Artem Prischepa:
I see it this way. Metatrader X in 2030 rebels against man, takes over the world, takes control of nukes ... but the basement resistance posse keep trading on foursomes. xD

Isn't that coke, oh, grannies


 
Igor Makanu:

write data to a global variable name as long as the string length is sufficient

Write any data to global can be seen in the corresponding inludes here.

