How do you see Metatrader X in 2030? - page 5
Talked to the online bot today and realised it's a long way from AI. The dialogue is not remembered at all. Just a talker that works well in this question-this answer mode. Past question-answer does not take into account and if you point it out, no longer responds adequately.))
I was abroad in a car four years ago and I got hit by a car.
About 40 dollars had gone out of my account for roaming (that's a lot) and of course I didn't solve my issue over the phone :-)
Then I really came and complained about the international insurance company not being able to help me.
It's a good thing everyone stayed alive and so on!!! !!!
Then really they tried to reimburse the repairs...
Don't turn this into a joke, I don't see any difference between mt4 and mt5. The point here is that if you hit the stream, you make money if not, then you are out of luck and it doesn't matter what platform you have))))
That's a good point. All this talk about polymorphism and multiple inheritance is nonsense on a stick.
Any standard function that will send an array of bytes to global variables of the terminal (although preferably an int array, so there are less questions about how to convert) and, accordingly, the reverse function that will let this array be read in another Expert Advisor
Just a global variable terminal is not enough for data exchange - there is a large field for the variable name and a small field for data, as a single double, the opposite is needed ;)
There was such a solution on the forum.
I know, I saw in QB how to write an array to global variables, but I'm talking about a standard MQL feature
i think i found it, but for some reason with dllhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9350
it's basically possible to solve this problem
But why? There are tried and tested solutions in BE or you can write them to a file and not bother.
The trick is what is meant by "flawless" code... For me, it's code that is perfectly clear and transparent at a glance, and very easy to modify and maintain.
The code of fxsaber doesn't always meet this criterion. fxsaber is really a "titan of defines", its redefinitions are really hard to understand.
As a result, we are left to use his code relying solely on the author's authority.
George, you should clearly understand that the defines are just text substitutions. You know it yourself )).
I see it this way. Metatrader X in 2030 rebels against man, takes over the world, takes control of nukes ... but the basement resistance posse keep trading on foursomes. xD
Isn't that coke, oh, grannies
write data to a global variable name as long as the string length is sufficient
Write any data to global can be seen in the corresponding inludes here.