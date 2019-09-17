Based on the "Div hunter" strategy - page 6
Exited LKOH with a profit of RUB 3330.
But the best part will be tomorrow morning....
Added
Really interesting.
Despite the fact that yesterday, before closing, the futures prices skyrocketed,
the loss, in the end, was not a very large amount (-2737.76 rubles)
And the total profit = 7344 + 3330 - 2737.76 = 7936.24 rub.
How do you determine the volume of the position?
In the previously posted EA, there is theCheckPosState() function
It determines the volume of a position
I do not understand anything in the code, can you put it in words?
Sorry, but I don't know how to explain without code...
Because the volume of the position is determined by the functions
written in the code.
PositionSelect()
PositionGetDouble()
How's the strategy working out?
No, I'm not doing it at the moment.
Standing at home
If the house isn't six stories, there's too much mortar. Unless you have non-human builders and use up all the mortar. The joint should be 1-2 mm thick. The thicker the joint, the more heat will be lost.
Two storeys
Joint 0.5 - 1.0 mm (masonry on Tytan foam adhesive), this is not mortar, but YTONG blocks(https://www.ytong.ru/produkty-ytong.php):)
How much effort have you put into these construction details? I remember wanting to build, but I started surfing around on websites and getting into it - there is a lot of information, and without understanding it there is anxiety that they will cheat and scam me for money.