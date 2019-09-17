Based on the "Div hunter" strategy - page 3
So, where did you write about buying on the evening? You would have written that we open depending on the side of the deviation from the SPOT price of the BA.
Are you reading across the line?
"Ideally, you should exit ona pending order, i.e. place it 2-3 minutes before the market closes on the futures."
I didn't look at the type of trade correctly.
"Combining" the Expert Advisor (found a mistake with the price of the 2nd order), put it to test...
SPOT has an interesting feature, after a trade Last (18-39) several more appear (at the same price).
Now, to set an order, I take the trade Last (18-39), maybe I should take the most recent Last?
Gaps are closed more often, on the basis of this you can look at the prices at which they are closed more often, from those and saw. In the screenshot, the gap closed at the last flipper.
The question is a little off-topic. Please enlighten me as to why the broker has such a strange way of calculating the profit realised.
Let's say a buy position is opened and the price of the position is 100 roubles. The share price goes down to 50 RUR. I buy 1 more lot at that price. The average price of the position is now 75 RUB. The share price went up to 60 rubles. I am selling 1 lot. In fact, I am 50+10=60 in terms of money (commission is not taken into account), but the broker considers that the realized profit is 15 rubles (60-75). In my opinion, the position is not completely closed and it is too early to count the realized profit.
No, the position price is not 75 rubles, it is 50 rubles.
Because the share price is 50 rubles, you now have 2 shares with the price of 50 rubles.
The underlying asset is not averaged.
Oh I see, the current price of the asset is taken into account. Even though it's a plus in terms of money, it's a minus relative to the average purchase price. I could have guessed that the average price is simply the level without a loss.