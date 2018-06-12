An EA cheated the backtester? Biggest scam in my forex life!
I test more than 3000 EAs and i never came across something like this.
I know EAs can be very different in real world than in backtest because of slippage and spread, most of these are short term trader.
But I found a long term swing trader that uses tp and sl, no martingale and is profitable with very low drawdown. When I put it into real account it just keep losing money.
How can a Long term EA can cheat the tester?
Why "cheat" ? What EA, how did you test it, what is the strategy ? Why are you thinking a backtest on past data means an EA should be profitable on a real account with live data ?
Why "cheat" ? What EA, how did you test it, what is the strategy ? Why are you thinking a backtest on past data means an EA should be profitable on a real account with live data ?
It is algorithmic trading, doesn't matter which way the price goes and what pair to use. All pairs will have same result. If you want i can PM the EA to you to test.
Very low drawdown because it uses stoploss.
Many people optimise EAs so that they get the best results using past data. This is shooting an arrow into a wall and then drawing the target around the arrow. This can't be done in real time.
The sad part is that i told you this on 1 November 2015.
So it has taken you essentially one year and three month to figure this all out.
Thats a lot of wasted time if you ask me.
It is algorithmic trading, doesn't matter which way the price goes and what pair to use. All pairs will have same result. If you want i can PM the EA to you to test.
Post the .mq4 and it should be fairly obvious if the EA is deliberately cheating backtests.
The reality is far more likely to be what Alain, Keith and Marco have said.
I need more time to test the EA on real account, can't make a final conclusion yet. You can see my signal.
Without any disrespect, I'm not interested in yours (or anyone else's) signal.
I was merely trying to resolve (from a code perspective) your claim that the EA somehow cheats backtests.
Without any disrespect, I'm not interested in yours (or anyone else's) signal.
I was merely trying to resolve your claim that the EA somehow cheats backtests.
its okay....
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I test more than 3000 EAs and i never came across something like this.
I know EAs can be very different in real world than in backtest because of slippage and spread, most of these are short term trader.
But I found a long term swing trader that uses tp and sl, no martingale and is profitable with very low drawdown. When I put it into real account it just keep losing money.
How can a Long term EA can cheat the tester?