prostotrader:

Of the 16 instruments, so far, only TATN has worked

Profit


pinch a little)

 
diman1982:

It's not me, it's a robot.

 
prostotrader:

If the terminal "crashes" or something else happens,

a "hot" input of this data (orders, if any, will be picked up automatically)

Added by

The problem with exit (when the market is against us), when the volume is large,

has not been solved yet...

If you have solved it, the risks will be significantly reduced.

To close on the market is not possible, you can collect the whole glass :(

I would like to have a full "automatic"...

Could go in with a smaller volume

 
diman1982:

can go in with a smaller volume

I have solved the problem.

 
prostotrader:

Michael, which broker has both GAZP and GAZP in MT5?

in the opener on MT5 either stocks or futures ...

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

No one has it in MT5, only Quick

 

Today's 'big' haul (7 instruments)

Didn't get more because we ran out of money (EA checks balance)


We will see what happens tomorrow

Added

Turns out we already have a profit (7344 rubles)


 
prostotrader:

Here comes the minus trades

 
diman1982:

These are not deals, but the current state of positions

Exit trades (out) on 3 screens

 
prostotrader:

Sorry about that.

