Based on the "Div hunter" strategy - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Of the 16 instruments, so far, only TATN has worked
Profit
pinch a little)
pinch a little)
It's not me, it's a robot.
If the terminal "crashes" or something else happens,
If the terminal crashes or something else happens, the delta and SPOT fins will disappear from the memory and you will need to
a "hot" input of this data (orders, if any, will be picked up automatically)
Added by
The problem with exit (when the market is against us), when the volume is large,
has not been solved yet...
If you have solved it, the risks will be significantly reduced.
To close on the market is not possible, you can collect the whole glass :(
I would like to have a full "automatic"...
Could go in with a smaller volume
can go in with a smaller volume
I have solved the problem.
I have solved the problem.
Michael, which broker has both GAZP and GAZP in MT5?
in the opener on MT5 either stocks or futures ...
Michael, which broker has both GAZP and GAZP in MT5?
in the opener on MT5 either shares or fx ...
No one has it in MT5, only Quick
Today's 'big' haul (7 instruments)
Didn't get more because we ran out of money (EA checks balance)
We will see what happens tomorrow
Added
Turns out we already have a profit (7344 rubles)
A 'big' haul today (7 instruments)
Didn't get more because we ran out of money (EA checks balance)
We will see what happens tomorrow
Added
It turns out I already have a profit (7344 rubles)
Here comes the minus trades
here come the minus trades
These are not deals, but the current state of positions
Exit trades (out) on 3 screens
These are not trades, but the current state of the positions
Out trades on 3 screenshot
Sorry about that.