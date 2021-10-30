Evaluating CPU cores for optimisation - page 20
Please post the results of comparison between 3950 and 5950, it will help to understand if it makes sense to upgrade or not. Preferably with the same memory frequency. They both have stock 3200. For example my 3700x doesn't want to run with memory frequency higher than 3200, though the memory and the motherboard support it. That's why I'm wondering if the stock CPU
kingston huperx predator with xmp profile 3333 2*16. and x570 motherboard that supports this particular memory. I used manufacturer's compatibility chart on the website to choose the right one. The memory itself works but my CPU has only startup with frequency higher than 3200. If the computer is booted, it is working normally at 3466, but it is booting stably only at 3200. The motherboard is displaying CPU error when the computer fails to start. And no fiddling with timings helps at all. So, there are some stones which do not want to overclock memory frequency.
3800C16 should workAll preamplifiers are designed for this at the very least
A year and a half ago there was no choice for 32GB memory, so I took what was available. Now there is much more choice, but it turned out that motherboards are not friendly with any 32x4 memory, it's useful to look into compatibility tables...
3950X configuration:
CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
RAM: G.SKILL F4-3200C16-32GVK 4x31.8GB
MBD: MSI MEG X570 ACE (MS-7C35)
Configuration for 5950X:
CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
RAM: G.SKILL F4-4000C18-32GVK 4x31.8GB
MBD: Gigabyte X570 AORUS ELITE
Unfortunately, the computers are on different sides of the planet, so we could do a full test, moving the equipment
Tested so far only on historical data, and the test was relative to two different CPUs.
It turned out that XMP 4000 didn't become on 5950X and it doesn't become yet... Hence the tests were done at 2666 RAM speed. I.e. there will be an update. So far we can conclude that the 3950X RAM3200 is identical in speed to the 5950X RAM2666.
And what is the media with the quotes, maybe a bottleneck there?
it turns out that motherboards are not compatible with all 32x4 memory, it's useful to look at the compatibility tables...
And what's the quoted media, maybe a bottleneck there?
On 3950X -Samsung 970 Evo Plus NVMe PCIe M.2 500GB
On 5950X -Force MP600 500GB
The latter should be a bit better, but in my opinion it only affects when RAM fills with ticks, i.e. when optimisation starts. The test results are always clean, not taking into account the ticks synchronization time.
Gigabyte tech support replied that for such memory size it's necessary to increase voltage on it.... nonsense of some kind.
Anyway the bios shows XMP active at 4000 and task manager and cpu-z show 2666.
The 3950X is optimizing at 32 agents with average frequency of 4...4.2 GHz, the 5950X holds around 4.4...4.5. The relative difference in testing time is now in favor of the 5950X by exactly 10%. I.e. by overclocking the former a bit, you can get the same results. But I think that for the sake of a 10% difference there is no point.
So, until we figure out the memory, we won't get an objective comparison(((.
(( You're right, 4 memory slots are worse than 2, i.e. for the declared frequency it's better to raise the voltage, but it's for stability, it won't affect the speed
3950 the memory frequency should not exceed 3800mgz, otherwise there will be a divider by 2. For 5950, I don't know about it
and need to raise not only the frequency of memory but also the frequency of IF (Infinity Fabric), if you do not understand it, you can download the utility ZenTimings v1.2.1 (in versions above drweb swearing on the Trojan) and post a screenshot, it will immediately become clear what is wrong in the settings
It's not a rock, I had a similar issue with my first ryzen i bought, the 3200 card started up just once and only one card, change the card and it just works, the card is the most problematic part in this link - the wiring is the problem.
Take it back under warranty.
that's why I wrote above that if you use 4 slots, on the high XMP (which in most cases is designed for 2 slots) it's advisable to add some more voltages,
At my site 3700x didn't take IF 3800 frequency (i.e. IF did not work, memory could be set to 3200). On profile forum the smartest moderators mentioned that it depends on the processor, unfortunate copy, it does not work.
One year later the bios update came out and 3800 worked at once, they are clowns sitting there, pretending to be pros.)
Here's what ZenTimings shows. We tried to leave two cards in both slots A1, B1 and A2, B2. Nothing changes