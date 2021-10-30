Evaluating CPU cores for optimisation - page 21
This is what ZenTimings shows. Tried leaving two cards in both slots A1, B1 and A2, B2. Nothing changes
The correct formula for 2 slots is a2-b2, i.e. through one. And it starts with a2,
yes i see the frequency is really 1322*2
First, try 2 slots at 3600, if(factory) should be 1800(x2 3600)
on x570 board do not know what should be the voltages, but certainly need to raise the voltage of memory 1.45v normally, then you can lower, Vsoc 1.1v, CLDO and VDDG to 1.05 should work, if everything will work, then look what you can lowerThere's no point in changing the rest for now, I hope you've updated the bios, it's the most important part to work with now, when the pentium4 was there, you could have given up.
should be something like this, Freq 3600 for starters(and 4 slots may not get any higher) and the top right corner all should be 2 less, 1800(for 3600)
VSOC 1.1v
CLDO and VDDG 1.05v
should be something like this, Freq 3600 for starters(and 4 slots may not get any higher) and the top right corner all should be 2 less, 1800(for 3600)
VSOC 1.1v
CLDO and VDDG 1.05v
Otherwise you have to change the board.
This is why it is recommended that you buy the board and memory from the same shop.and also never buy hygi boards) back in the Pentium 4 days they had dual bios that would crash if overclocked incorrectly, both at once) and only go to the service for firmware, now they're as bad as they are, g boards.
Thank you! Let's try it today
The circuit should first find where 2 slots work, and then most likely 4 slots won't work on it, then lower the frequency.If it fails with 2 slots 3600, it may be worth taking the board to service.
Start by flashing the BIOS to the latest version from the manufacturer.
It's been done before. get into the habit of reading from above.
https://www.amd.com/en/technologies/ryzen-master
can this software be better than Gigabyte motherboard software?
the GUI tool from RYZEN
I emailed GSKILL Support, here is the answer: