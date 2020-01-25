Buy yourself some Mechel PJSC, AP Dividend 2019 amounted to 15.68% , Dividend 18.21 roubles per share - page 2
I think a year and a half ago I bought the following (This is my entire portfolio):
Dividends are dripping into the same account, I don't count them here, it's income from share price growth.
My point is that deposits are the very bottom, which nevertheless can and should be used, but for very limited purposes. I have nz on my deposits, which are automatically prolonged, which I can withdraw at any time of day if necessary.
I also keep some free funds on deposit. If I find a promising stock, I quickly transfer the needed part of funds to my brokerage account and buy the shares. It is more profitable than keeping all available funds on a brokerage account waiting for an appropriate purchase. My brokerage brokerage firm has a good brokerage at home and I can buy my stock at home.
Can you tell me how to watch Russian stocks inMetaTrader?
Thank you in advance.
And I have more than one acquaintance who bought Gazprom in 2005-2007, counting 10 +/- years in drawdown. NasDaq is also an example from 2001.
Because of this I am cautious about pure stocks, and prefer packages with capital protection.
And on dividends, how much % is dripping, they say many are splurging in 2019?
If you bought shares for the purpose of speculation, i.e. bought the price went up and sold them. Then yes the drawdown can be a big nuisance for them. And if you buy shares with the aim of long-term investing and receiving dividends, the drawdown is just an occasion to buy cheaper, thus reducing the average purchase price and respectively increasing the percentage of dividend yield. The percentage is calculated as follows: the amount of dividends per share is divided by theshare's purchase price and multiplied by 100. For example, the amount of dividends is 20 rubles per share. If you buy shares at 200 RR, the percentage is 10% and if you buy them at 100 RR, the percentage is 20%.My personal portfolio consists of stocks of 15 companies plus bonds. The average dividend yield for all companies in 2019 was around 9% plus an increase in the value of the entire portfolio of around 15% over the year.
9 + 15%. That's cool, seriously. But in case of a "sudden" crisis, you don't know whether you will have time to discount at a normal price or not and turn into a long-term investor)) and about the situation at that time - people were averaging at 3-5.10% drawdown. But no one expected it to be 70% and for 10+ years (by the way, the growth was good there at the beginning, just like now ;) ).
So, these risks exist and they are serious and they must be taken into account. In the successful period, it is not exactly an indicator. We have to take the average situation.
9+15 is not cool. The key is when the rate of return overtakes the index, which usually is used as a benchmark for profitability comparison.
Of course there are risks, but compared with speculative trading on the forex market or the stock exchange itself, the risk is much lower. This approach of portfolio investments in shares and bonds allows minimising the risk and earning more than a bank deposit. When buying, the first thing to look at is not the technical picture, but the fundamentals of the issuer. It means that you study the financial statements of the company in the beginning, and then look at the price chart.
You are not immune to the crisis and you can fall when the price of the portfolio will fall sharply. But if you do not take the risk and are afraid of everything, you will not earn anything. I can't imagine a cataclysm causing the share price of such monsters as Sberbank, Gazprom and other big companies to plummet to zero.
For many wealthy investors, the crisis is just an excuse to buy a promising company on the cheap. Of course, you have to have a lot of capital and a lot of spare cash.
Of course there are risks, but compared to speculative trading on forex or the same stock exchange, the risk is much lower. This approach of portfolio investment in stocks and bonds allows you to minimise the risk, while earning more than on
I 100% agree about FOREX, but you are wrong about the stock exchange.
With hedging strategies, the risk is several times lower than in your portfolios.
Initial deposit 315,000 rbl. (May 5, 2019).
I was talking about speculation, especially if leverage is involved. You can speculate in the stock market too. Your strategy cannot be called speculative.
All operations on the futures market (according to the broker) are considered speculative... :)
Well in principle yes, but I don't perceive your strategy as speculative.