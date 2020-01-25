Buy yourself some Mechel PJSC, AP Dividend 2019 amounted to 15.68% , Dividend 18.21 roubles per share - page 3
I agree 100% about the FOREX, but you've gone too far with the Exchange.
With hedging strategies, the risk is several times less than in your portfolios.
Initial deposit 315,000 rubles. (May 5, 2019).
How much roi in the end ? I don't understand the input or the trading candle there)
Withdrawal of funds due to profits.
Is that clearer?
The risk is times less, but the returns are also times less.
You have to count the returns, and everyone can determine the risk for themselves.
I got a return of 78% per annum...
Thanks, that makes more sense, cool for a stock and hedge strategy of course!!!
And the yield is how much?
I didn't count exactly, but I got it like this:
May 5, 2019 I deposited 315,000 RUR, September 9, 2019 I withdrew 215,000 RUR..,
now I have 466,000 roubles in my account.
Do the math for yourself.
But there is a disadvantage to this strategy - due to weak liquidity you can't invest large funds - they don't absorb :(
About the withdrawal is clear, you have already written. I was talking badly about the input or the trading candle, is that clearer? There was one entry as I understood it. Only it does not say anything about the risks. What makes you think they are less than the portfolio?
Trading candle
Check out
https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%A5%D0%B5%D0%B4%D0%B6%D0%B8%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%B2%D0%B0%D0%BD%D0%B8%D0%B5
The point of hedging is clear. What is your risk as calculated?
I don't even bother counting because one asset(s) are bought and the other(s) are sold.
Ideally risk % = 0 (But Broker may go bust, Exchange may close - I don't know how to calculate these risks)