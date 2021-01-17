CME E-Micro exchange futures contracts available for trading - page 8
Why is Forex better? It is nothing, only worse, prices are derived from the CME, everything that moves on the CME is the same on Forex, if you earn on Forex, you earn money there too! I do not want to criticize the Forex structure and companies, any trader with great experience will understand. The only difference is the structure of the exchange, the seriousness and reliability of the offices. You really work as a trader, not as a rake.
Forex, the exchange market itself, is primary, not futures, which by definition are derivatives of the underlying asset (currency). By the word "forex" you probably mean retail forex, where room traders like you and me trade. But forex is including and even first of all a conditional jipimorgan, changing a conditional billion dollars of conditional soros.
Hi all, problem: After upgrading to build 2755, expired futures contracts are missing from the terminal. What should I do? There is no suitable category in Service Desk.
If a man speaks for the stock exchange, he speaks for the exchange! Not retail forex.
If you understood who the Dorman family is and at which bank this clearing is serviced, you would have a different opinion of your opponent's knowledge.
The point is that the currency (money supply) is exchanged at the international currency market IMM, which is a part of the CME Group.
In 1971, thegold standard (backing the dollar with gold) was abolished by USA President Richard Nixon.
And it was only in 1972 thatthis foreign exchange market,Forex, came into existence. In comparison to other markets (cereals, meat, soft, metals, etc) this market is very young.
Through futures contracts a real exchange of currencies with delivery takes place. This is an exchange market.
Besides the exchange-traded market, there is an over-the-counter (OTC) spot market, where the bank liquidity is also exchanged.
But the structure of the OTC market is different, like on the ECN market, in the USA fund. All the over-the-counter liquidity providers hang out around this OTC market.
And only then forex dealers come to them, plunging the retail with its own structure.
Retail does not have access to the bank level at all! An exchanger in the next alley with a bank markup, that's welcome.
Your forex, it's your intermediary dealer. Contracts for difference, sweepstakes.
I wanted to put that in here, but not in as much detail.
That's why it's easier to make money on forex.
You're missing the point ))
that on the exchange, there is forex too, but it's real.
If you want to exchange $125K EUR to USD you buy or sell 1 contract 6E, you wait for expiration, clearing makes all payments at the price of the bought/sold contract.
The currency is deposited to the account. This is forex through a futures contract.
Spot and forwards are there too, but it's all a regulated real market. Not OTC.
aaaa
fuck it
The fact that it's regulated is a fact, you should use it, and not run away when you get trampled in the mud like some people here
;)
If you remember the nineties, here's an analogy comparing on-exchange and off-exchange forex.
For example, currency exchange at a bank branch is a kind of exchange-traded forex. Everything is official, the bank is regulated, documents will be issued.
A currency trafficker standing right outside the entrance of this bank is OTC Forex.
Anyone who has been in contact with a currency trafficker knows how risky the exchange is.
Now the analogy is one in the same, only over the internet. But even the real exchange of the farmer has been replaced by a sweepstakes. ))
No, it's not.
There are differences though.
read this thread thoughtfully, every word from the beginning to the end.
I'd call it the most useful thing on this forum.
I've said the same thing a million times in this forum
They don't believe me. Do whatever you want.
;)
It is clear that stock battles are also present.
It is clear that in addition to the auction participants someone is controlling the entire process. And this is the exchange.
But it also depends on the type of market. There are commodity delivery contracts and settlement contracts.
In settlement contracts, there is the possibility of a strong participation of the so-called dummy. In delivery contracts, there is less participation.
Let us simulate the situation. There was a severe drought in the summer. Almost the entire crop was lost. There is a public report on the yield.
No dummy will try to hold the price of the grain markets of the current and next contract, because the real hedgers will carry it ahead of them, due to demand and scarcity.
The real producers want the commodity his company earns from. He will buy contracts at today's price, knowing that there is no harvest and there will be a shortage of goods in the future.
The price of such goods flies far north as the stocks from the last harvest run out in the warehouses.
Now a real example I caught in the meat market. I accidentally heard on the news that a huge number of cattle froze in the winter pastures in America due to severe frosts.
The official figure was said to be in the region of 70,000 cattle. At first I didn't pay much attention to it - so they died and died)
But then it dawned on me that this is a meat shortage in the future, as young cattle will not be slaughtered, because this is a breeding stock for breeding cattle.
I started looking at the market expecting a sharp news backdrop, but there was no hype, I wondered why. But the idea of meat shortage has never left me ))
Amercians are all about steaks, meat is a staple in America. I made a decision to buy meat for a long-distance contract, as the contract was about to expire.
I just waited for a simple crossing of the midpoint, as I was told at the time )))) and stupidly bought 5 contracts. I made a nice profit on that move, I made dozens of kilobucks.
The price just went sky-high in a couple of months. What dummy? If it had been there, they would have buried it there)
That's the story, believe it or not.
At MosExchange they do not hide it, they openly say that the only counterparty is the stock itself, represented by a joint stock company.
The difference between on-exchange and off-exchange market is the presence or absence of an open auction for the ultimate bidder.
And what happens behind the scenes in this auction is a mystery )).