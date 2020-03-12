The councillor has not finished and I have already paid and even paid extra. What should I do? - page 4
kol so, answer the question. If the Expert Advisor works as intended by the client, why would the client refuse to use the Expert Advisor after the trial period?
It is better to pay and use it properly.
Let's assume that 10 people responded to the order. The Tester asks each of them (following your advice) to create owls with a trial period. Prove that they will succeed. As a result, all 10 have done, the customer chose 1 and paid for it, he will not pay all 10? So the question is why the other 9 worked for free?
Denis Nikolaev:
Training never hurts, and such orders often come up
Training - do you mean working for free? Not many people need to do this, especially if the developer is a pro. They are not interested in it because they have enough paid work.
You are right in your own way, and I gave the author of the article an answer to his question so that next time he would get exactly what he wanted.
Until you are given a fully working version with some limitations, do not enter into an agreement with the contractor, if the contractor is not able to give you a fully working version with some limitations, it is likely that he will not be able to implement what you need
And here Artyom has two extremes. Either he can praise himself blatantly and then fail, or he can wait for the bourgeoisie to give him the finger. True, there is another option: the client looked at the proposed option with restrictions, realized that his idea is worthless and disappears altogether. And there is no way to fight it.
The customer can look at the portfolio of work completed (an example from this thread and there are even more extensive) and agree:
If the customer wants to choose from ready-made products, he goes to the market or the forest.
P.S. A close example: You need to translate 100 pages of text. "Potential" performers are given a test task from page 1 of this text. After completing all 100 "test" tasks, all performers are "dumped". Another example, when "hiring" a programmer, he is given a "test" task - a part from a project, after completing the "test" task the applicant programmer is "dumped".
Provided that you give a link to your profile in the correspondence, which is prohibited by the rules of freelancing
The customer writes to the performer(to find a suitable performer for thecustomer profiles on the forum is not difficult) in a ps about the personal work - "here look, you take it?", the performer responds "yes" and the customer posts personal work on freelance - all within the rules and on site service, personal work suggests that the performer is already known.
Perfect)
I don't know if it's even possible, let alone if it's spelled correctly. I had a case where I wrote: "I do not have time.I waited for two months (I don't want to pay 10% of the fee), went to arbitration, so he told me: "As long as I do not press the button agreeing to terminate, the work will not be terminated.
And before placing a personal order, did he say he was available?
You bet!!! And the deadline is three days. But they'll write to me again: "You should have been more careful...
You don't have much luck with performers. But still, personal work is the best way out. And then, of course, this advice is controversial... But since you know the personal details of the artist, you can bring your dispute here, on the forum. Continue in public. If you really have been cheated, of course, the cheater will be condemned.