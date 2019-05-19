Do the laws of physics work in forex? - page 2
I can't get enough of all kinds of criticism. (((
A person opens a thread, asks a specific question, but in response all sorts of bubbles and practically not a single post on the subject.
Don't you have nothing better to do? Just go away, no one is forcing you to believe and accept what has been said. No, man, it is necessary zh must show up, indicate that much smarter than TC-a ...
What's the right way to spell it? "Kick-Ass" or "Kabbage"?
Who needs to read and jump back and forth between pictures, text and pictures? If someone wants that his opuses were taken seriously by others, it is necessary to provide the basic conveniences to read, do not invent anything, all the functionality is there, just use it must be - to insert pictures into the text.
I will assume that any price movement requires a trade or - force application in the language of analogy. The volume of the trade is a force module.
There are always two parties in a trade - a buyer and a seller. Why are their forces not balanced?
If one player enters the market and pushes hundreds of thousands of players down the hole)))
PatAmu, if those who want to buy at the current price have more money than the sellers, they will have to buy at a higher price than the current one. If there are still those willing to sell at such an increased price, otherwise the price will fly skyward.
Where do you see the equilibrium, my dear?
If one player comes on the market and pushes hundreds of thousands of players down the hole)))
+++++! As long as there are such market players, equilibrium is impossible!
+++++! As long as there are such market players, equilibrium is impossible!
Exactly. The averages do not exist for them. Average after their desires will not soon wake up))).
In fact, these, so to speak, dolls are mines. On which 100500 speculators gullibly step.
Why physics, chemistry, etc.? - maybe it would be better to turn to music, Mozart or Beethoven?
Has no one tried translating tics into sound and listening to forex?