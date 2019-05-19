Do the laws of physics work in forex? - page 16
The variance of a random variable is a measure of the spread of arandom value relative to its mathematical expectation.https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Дисперсия_случайной_величины
I hope you know what the mathematical expectation is. If not, there is a link to it in the same article).
Unfortunately, it is possible that the mathematical expectation cannot be calculated accurately, but the variance is.
Look, Alexei. I'm working on a trading system. There are many aspects in this work in which your knowledge of statistics would be of great benefit. If you'd like to get involved, do drop me a line.
Oh, thank you for your trust, but my ideas that ask for implementation make my head swell.
But by what criteria do you, Alexey, choose for your TC the measure of central tendency of the process (average, simply put) would be very interesting to hear.
hmmm... I see that the statisticians have forgotten that the variance is also a second-level expectation.
I remind statisticians of the formula for calculating variance:
.In other words, reapplication of the same operator.
I do not work with moments, but with the probability density and its evolution.
Thanks for the reminder, but I haven't forgotten anything. Remind yourself of the basics.
The variance is nonsense, for there is no expectation in the market. It is the measure of central tendency and the diffusion coefficient. Join the theory of diffusion processes and the Grail will fall into your hands, Automatische.
Thanks for the reminder, but I haven't forgotten anything. Remind yourself of the basics.
Do you?
Dispersion is nonsense, because there is no expectation in the market. The measure of central tendency and the diffusion coefficient rule. Join the theory of diffusion processes and the Grail will fall into your hands, Automatische.
This is pure demagoguery.